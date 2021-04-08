 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
offer ends april 20
save over $140
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Arts

Register
AdChoices

Canada Post unveils commemorative stamp paying tribute to Juno Awards’ 50th anniversary

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canada Post has unveiled a commemorative stamp marking the golden anniversary of the Juno Awards.

The Canadian Press

The Juno Awards are getting a stamp of approval from the country’s postal service.

Before the winners’ envelopes are opened at the big show in May, Canada Post has unveiled a commemorative stamp paying tribute to the Junos’ 50th anniversary.

The black-and-gold stamp, created by Montreal-based design studio Paprika and illustrated by Amanda Arlotta, features the newly redesigned Juno statuette that winners will receive this year.

Story continues below advertisement

The new award pulls inspiration from Shirley Elford’s human-shaped molten-glass statuette first handed out in 2000.

The Junos originally started as the Gold Leaf Awards in 1970 before they were renamed a year later in tribute to Pierre Juneau, the first head of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.

The Juno Awards will take place in Toronto this year and broadcast May 16 on CBC.

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies