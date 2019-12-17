 Skip to main content

Arts

Register
AdChoices

Canada’s Antigone not in the 2020 Oscar race for best international feature

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Montreal writer-director Sophie Deraspe.

The Associated Press

Canada is no longer in the running for best international feature at the upcoming Oscars.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released the list of films that will advance to the next round of voting in the category and Canada’s entry is not among them.

Montreal writer-director Sophie Deraspe’s film Antigone had been submitted in the category for the 2020 Oscars.

Story continues below advertisement

The refugee drama stars Nahema Ricci as a teenager who helps her brother escape from prison to prevent him from being deported.

Among the 10 titles that made the cut for best international feature are Spain’s Pain and Glory starring Antonio Banderas; class warfare drama Parasite from South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho; and France’s Les Misérables, which won the Cannes Jury Prize and is set in modern-day Paris.

The final list of Oscar nominees will be revealed on Jan. 13.

Two NFB films made the short list in the best animated short category – The Physics of Sorrow and Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days.

And Brotherhood by Montreal-based Tunisian filmmaker Meryam Joobeur is in the running for live action short.

Meanwhile, the Qatar/USA/Canada co-production St. Louis Superman made the short list in the documentary short subject category for its look at a Ferguson activist and battle rapper who was elected to the overwhelmingly white and Republican Missouri House of Representatives.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies