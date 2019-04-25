 Skip to main content

Arts Canadian actress and model Stefanie Sherk dies at age 37

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Canadian actress and model Stefanie Sherk dies at age 37

LOS ANGELES
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Canadian actress Stefanie Sherk at the Morelia Film Festival in Morelia, Mexico, in this Oct. 24, 2016, file photo.

The Associated Press

Demian Bichir announced the death of his wife, Canadian actress and model Stefanie Sherk, in a heartfelt message on Instagram.

The Mexican actor wrote early Wednesday that Sherk died “peacefully” on April 20. She was 37.

“It has been the saddest and toughest time of our lives and we don’t know how much time it will take for us to overcome this pain,” he said in his post with a picture of Sherk. “It is our sincerest hope that our beautiful Stefanie, my angel and love of my life, will rest in eternal peace.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bichir did not specify the cause of death. He asked for respect during his time of mourning.

The couple started their relationship in 2010 and did not have children together. Bichir has a daughter, Gala, born in 2011.

Sherk was born in Niagara-On-The-Lake, Ont. She appeared in Bichir’s directorial debut Un Cuento de Circo & A Love Song, as well as the films Star Power, Valentine’s Day and Loco Love. She also starred in #Hashtag: The Series.

Bichir, 55, was nominated for an Oscar for best actor in 2012 for his role in Chris Weitz’s A Better Life. He has also appeared in films like The Hateful Eight, Che: Guerrilla and Sex, Shame & Tears.

Irish rockers The Cranberries pay tribute to late singer Dolores O’Riordan with final album

War of the Roses author Warren Adler dies at 91

Ken Kercheval, beleaguered Cliff on ‘Dallas,’ dies at 83

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter