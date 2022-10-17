Marie-Eve Lecavalier poses with her award along with presenter, actress Amanda Brugel, at the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards in Toronto on Oct. 15, 2022. Lecavalier has been named the year's top womenswear designer and Mr. Saturday is the top menswear designer.George Pimentel Photography/The Canadian Press

The Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards has named Lecavalier the year’s top women’s wear brand and Mr. Saturday the top men’s wear brand.

A weekend gala in Toronto reunited the industry’s artists, influencers and business leaders after last year’s virtual edition, which celebrated winners from both 2020 and 2021.

Montreal-born Marie-Ève Lecavalier accepted the women's wear honour on behalf of her eponymous label, which earned a coveted slot at Paris Fashion Week last year.

Toronto-based Joey Gollish, creative director and founder of Mr. Saturday, accepted the men’s wear prize for his irreverent streetwear brand.

Other top awards went to Melanie Auld for best accessory designer and Sentaler for best outerwear brand. Emerging talent prizes went to Kathryn Bowen in the fashion category and Maguire for accessories.

The outstanding achievement award went to the Montreal-based brand SSENSE, a global e-commerce platform that features a mix of established and emerging luxury brands.

Saturday’s event was co-hosted by model Grace Mahary and actress Karine Vanasse.

Brooke Wall, founder and CEO of The Wall Group, received the Vanguard Award for efforts to champion historically under-represented talent.

The inaugural Changemaker Award, created to honour those who have spearheaded progressive change within the fashion industry, went to Sage Paul, artistic director of Indigenous Fashion Arts, and George Sully, creator of the Black Designers of Canada Index.

Menswear designer Joey Gollish of Mr. Saturday speaks after being named the top menswear designer at the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards.George Pimentel Photography/The Canadian Press

Other prizes included: