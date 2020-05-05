Canadian Barry Blitt wins a Pulitzer for his New Yorker illustrations

Open this photo in gallery Montreal-born Barry Blitt was awarded a 2020 Pulitzer Prize for his editorial cartoons in The New Yorker.

For his satirical contributions to The New Yorker, Barry Blitt is the winner of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in the editorial-cartooning category. The Pulitzer organization praised the Canadian-American’s work that “skewers the personalities and policies emanating from the Trump White House with deceptively sweet watercolour style and seemingly gentle caricatures.”

Born in the Montreal suburb of Côte Saint-Luc, in 1982 Blitt graduated from OCAD University, then known as the Ontario College of Art and Design. On his own website, Blitt’s pithy biography has him as “contributing fussy little drawings to countless publications for what seems like years.”

Open this photo in gallery This June 3, 2019 cover of The New Yorker features an illustration by contributor Barry Blitt, who won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Editorial Cartooning announced in New York, May 4, 2020. Barry Blitt/The Associated Press

To elaborate, he is ​a zippy captioner with a wicked illustrative wit who first started drawing political cartoons for Toronto Magazine. Assignments by American magazines such as Rolling Stone followed, as did a 10-year stint drawing half-page celebrity cartoons for Entertainment Weekly. Now based in Connecticut, the illustrator has enjoyed a nearly three-decade relationship with The New Yorker.

