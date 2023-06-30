What makes a film or series Canadian?

Under the current rules overseen by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), a “Canadian” production can only qualify for financial incentives – such as tax breaks – if it has Canadians in key creative positions (director, writer, lead performer), and is at least 75-per-cent financed by Canadians or Canadian companies that retain the IP rights.

The recently passed Bill C-11 will likely update the definition of Canadian content, even as it seeks to ensure that streaming platforms such as Disney and Netflix genuinely contribute to such productions.

Your favourite film or show that centres on a Canadian storyline may not be considered Canadian on paper, but The Globe’s art critic Kate Taylor argues that the specifics are less important than Canadian art existing for arts’ sake.

