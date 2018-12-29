 Skip to main content

Canadians Esi Edugyan and Michael Ondaatje make Barack Obama's best-of 2018 list

Canadians Esi Edugyan and Michael Ondaatje make Barack Obama’s best-of 2018 list

The Canadian Press
Canadian novelist Esi Edugyan is photographed at home in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, August 27, 2018. Canadian authors Edugyan and Michael Ondaatje have made former president Barack Obama's best-of 2018 list. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Canadian authors Esi Edugyan and Michael Ondaatje have made former U.S. president Barack Obama’s best-of 2018 list.

Edugyan made the list for her novel “Washington Black,” which follows the saga of an 11-year-old boy who escapes slavery at a Barbados sugar plantation with the help of the owner’s kinder brother.

The book won her the Scotiabank Giller Prize this year, and was a finalist for the Man Booker Prize for fiction.

Ondaatje’s “Warlight” made Obama’s year-end list after first being named on Obama’s summer reading list.

The novel follows two siblings separated from their parents in 1945 London.

In July, Ondaatje’s 1992 book “The English Patient” was named the greatest-ever winner of the Man Booker Prize.

