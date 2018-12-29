Canadians Esi Edugyan and Michael Ondaatje make Barack Obama’s best-of 2018 list

Canadian authors Esi Edugyan and Michael Ondaatje have made former U.S. president Barack Obama’s best-of 2018 list.
Edugyan made the list for her novel “Washington Black,” which follows the saga of an 11-year-old boy who escapes slavery at a Barbados sugar plantation with the help of the owner’s kinder brother.
The book won her the Scotiabank Giller Prize this year, and was a finalist for the Man Booker Prize for fiction.
Ondaatje’s “Warlight” made Obama’s year-end list after first being named on Obama’s summer reading list.
The novel follows two siblings separated from their parents in 1945 London.
In July, Ondaatje’s 1992 book “The English Patient” was named the greatest-ever winner of the Man Booker Prize.
As 2018 draws to a close, I’m continuing the tradition of sharing my year-end lists. It gives me a moment to reflect on the year through the books, movies, and music that I found most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved. I hope you enjoy it: https://t.co/qz6TCMKnkL— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 28, 2018
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.