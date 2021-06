Open this photo in gallery Poet and writer Canisia Lubrin in Whitby, Ont., on June 15. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Canisia Lubrin has been named this year’s Canadian winner of the Griffin Poetry Prize.

The Whitby, Ont.-based wordsmith received the $65,000 honour on Wednesday for The Dyzgraphxst, from McClelland & Stewart.

