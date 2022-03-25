Catherine O'Hara accepts her award at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. O'Hara, Sidney Crosby and Tatiana Maslany are among the stars set to appear at the Canadian Screen Awards.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Catherine O’Hara, Sidney Crosby and Tatiana Maslany are among the stars set to appear at the Canadian Screen Awards.

Organizers revealed the lineup of guests at next month’s televised celebration of homegrown film, television and digital media on Thursday.

O’Hara is expected to return to the awards show after the final season of “Schitt’s Creek” swept last year’s CSAs.

Also among homegrown stars celebrating their peers are “Orphan Black” actress Maslany, “Property Brothers” Jonathan and Drew Scott and “Kim’s Convenience” actor-comedian Andrew Phung.

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Crosby and “Hockey Night in Canada” host Ron MacLean will represent the sports world, while “Big Brother Canada” host Arisa Cox and “Canada’s Drag Race” winner Priyanka will bring their reality TV charisma.

The hour-long pretaped awards bash will air on CBC and CBC Gem on April 10.

