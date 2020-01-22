CBC’s The National to drop four-host television format

CBC is scrapping the four-host format of The National it introduced in the fall of 2017 after the retirement of the long-time anchor Peter Mansbridge, citing negative audience feedback.

Adrienne Arsenault and Andrew Chang are now the program’s official co-hosts, and will anchor the Monday to Thursday broadcasts. Ian Hanomansing will host the Friday and Sunday programs. Rosemary Barton, who was the fourth co-host when the public broadcaster rolled out the changes with a huge promotional campaign, will become the chief political correspondent of CBC News.

In a memo to staff outlining the changes on Wednesday, Chad Paulin, the executive producer of The National, wrote: “Television news viewership is driven by consistency, both in format and in presentation. Our audience told us they want to know what they can expect night to night: who will bring them the news and how it will be delivered. We listened. This season we have slowly introduced measures that lead to a more consistent program - including tweaks to our format and sharpened hosting roles.”

Story continues below advertisement

He added that the show “quietly made this change weeks ago. Effective immediately, it is permanent.”

Paulin said that, in Barton’s new position, “Rosemary will bring her unmatched political insight to all of CBC News - including digital, podcasts, radio, and television political specials. She will continue to bring analysis to The National, including contextual reporting, long-form stories and key political interviews. Rosemary will also continue to host At Issue," the weekly political panel segment on The National.

Last summer, Jennifer McGuire, the general manager and editor-in-chief of CBC News, told the Globe that she did not anticipate making any changes to the four-host format “for the foreseeable future.”