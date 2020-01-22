 Skip to main content

Arts

Register
AdChoices

CBC’s The National to drop four-host television format

Simon Houpt
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

CBC is scrapping the four-host format of The National it introduced in the fall of 2017 after the retirement of the long-time anchor Peter Mansbridge, citing negative audience feedback.

Adrienne Arsenault and Andrew Chang are now the program’s official co-hosts, and will anchor the Monday to Thursday broadcasts. Ian Hanomansing will host the Friday and Sunday programs. Rosemary Barton, who was the fourth co-host when the public broadcaster rolled out the changes with a huge promotional campaign, will become the chief political correspondent of CBC News.

In a memo to staff outlining the changes on Wednesday, Chad Paulin, the executive producer of The National, wrote: “Television news viewership is driven by consistency, both in format and in presentation. Our audience told us they want to know what they can expect night to night: who will bring them the news and how it will be delivered. We listened. This season we have slowly introduced measures that lead to a more consistent program - including tweaks to our format and sharpened hosting roles.”

Story continues below advertisement

He added that the show “quietly made this change weeks ago. Effective immediately, it is permanent.”

Paulin said that, in Barton’s new position, “Rosemary will bring her unmatched political insight to all of CBC News - including digital, podcasts, radio, and television political specials. She will continue to bring analysis to The National, including contextual reporting, long-form stories and key political interviews. Rosemary will also continue to host At Issue," the weekly political panel segment on The National.

Last summer, Jennifer McGuire, the general manager and editor-in-chief of CBC News, told the Globe that she did not anticipate making any changes to the four-host format “for the foreseeable future.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies