Open this photo in gallery: Filmmaker Celine Song poses for a portrait in Toronto on May 29, 2023.Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press

Several Canadians are vying for Golden Globe awards tonight, including indie filmmaker Celine Song and blockbuster star Ryan Gosling.

Song’s debut feature, “Past Lives,” is nominated in five categories, including best motion picture drama, best director and best screenplay.

The Korean-Canadian filmmaker’s relationship drama is partly based on Song’s own life, and it tells the story of two childhood sweethearts who contemplate the nature of their relationship after living separate lives for 24 years.

London, Ont.-born Ryan Gosling is nominated for his supporting actor role as Ken in the summer hit “Barbie,” and Hamilton’s Martin Short is in the running for best TV actor in a musical or comedy for his turn as true crime podcast host in “Only Murders in the Building.”

Meanwhile, Toronto-born musician Robbie Robertson, who died at age 80 last year, is nominated for best original score for his work on “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Hosted by comedian Jo Koy, the 81st Golden Globe Awards are the first major broadcast of the awards season and will air on CBS and on Citytv in Canada at 8 p.m. ET.

“All the Light We Cannot See,'' directed by Montreal’s Shawn Levy, is also nominated in the best limited, anthology or motion picture for TV category.

The Globes has been trying to forge a comeback after its former broadcast partner NBC backed out of the 2022 show due to controversy over a lack of diversity among the nominees and within its own voting body. Industry pressure led to the dissolution of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association last summer.