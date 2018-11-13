 Skip to main content

Charles Foran named as recipient of $50,000 Writers' Trust Fellowship

Charles Foran named as recipient of $50,000 Writers’ Trust Fellowship

Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Charles Foran, Toronto-based author of 11 books, has won the $50,000 Writers’ Trust Fellowship.

James Lahey/The Canadian Press

The fellowship is awarded to a promising writer to ease the burden of financial concerns and allow for as much creative freedom as possible.

Foran was named the 2018 recipient Tuesday evening at a black-tie gala at The Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto, an event expected to raise more than $250,000 in support of Writers’ Trust programming.

It’s the latest literary plaudit for Foran, whose accolades include the Hilary Weston Writers’ Trust Prize for Nonfiction, the Charles Taylor Prize and a Governor General’s Literary Award.

The Order of Canada member swept the book awards circuit in 2011 for his biography ”Mordecai: The Life & Times” on Montreal literary provocateur Mordecai Richler.

Foran’s bibliography also includes a book of literary and travel essays, the novel “Planet Lolita” about coming of age in the digital era and “The Last House of Ulster,” a non-fiction account of a family in conflict-torn Northern Ireland.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

