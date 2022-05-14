Charlotte Cardin poses for a photograph on the red carpet during the Juno Awards opening night, at the Metro Convention Centre in Toronto, on Saturday, May 14, 2022.Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Pop singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin is leading the early winners as the pre-telecast Juno Awards get under way in Toronto.

The Montreal musician grabbed two awards at the industry ceremony: pop album of the year for her chart-topping “Phoenix” and single of the year for the pulsing burner “Meaningless.”

The singer accepted her second award with wide eyes and a moment of pause where she praised her fellow single of the year nominees, which included superstars the Weeknd and Justin Bieber.

Cardin is the leading six-time nominee at the Junos this year, which began handing out awards at the so-called “opening night” ceremony on Saturday before Sunday’s telecast.

Other early winners included Montreal’s Kaytranada, born Louis Celestin, whose single “Caution” was named dance recording of the year, while Savannah Ré received traditional R&B/soul recording of the year for “24hrs.”

The Juno Awards broadcast airs from Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on Sunday, hosted by “Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu.

