Collective Bunch brings Vancouver’s culturally diverse production talent together

Marsha Lederman
Vancouver
With Collective Bunch, Vancouver production executive Jason Mackay aims to build connections, create opportunities and share information among BIPOC film and TV makers in Vancouver.

© Rishad Daroo Photography/Handout

During the pandemic spring, Jason Mackay was looking for his next professional venture. He had parted ways with the film production company where he had been a partner in Vancouver, and was thinking deeply about how to do something meaningful with his time and energy. Self-reflection and underemployment during a pandemic can have that effect. Then a conversation with a cinematography veteran helped light the way.

Mackay, who is half-Black and half-white, was looking to connect with other culturally diverse people working in the production industry, when he was introduced to Vancouver-based director of photography Anthony Metchie.

Metchie, who is Black, told Mackay about an experience he had shooting Merry Liddle Christmas, a 2019 Lifetime made-for-TV movie starring Kelly Rowland. When the producers came to town, they specifically requested a diverse crew.

“They said where are all your Black filmmakers here? Where can we find them?” Metchie recalled to Mackay, during that summertime conversation.

“I tried to look around,” Metchie explains, in a separate conversation. “There aren’t enough ethnic minorities [working in the business]. Maybe there are, but I don’t know them.”

After his talk with Metchie, Mackay started doing research. While he found BIPOC TV & Film, a national organization based in Toronto, he couldn’t find anything in Vancouver. “There is nothing like that. There is no one place where you can find people of colour in the [B.C.] film industry,” he realized.

It got Mackay thinking that a one-stop-shop in Vancouver for diverse production talent would be a valuable resource – and the kind of meaningful project he was seeking. “Collective Bunch was then born.”

Collective Bunch, which launched in September, is a roster of BIPOC talent – producers, directors, writers, actors, hair and makeup artists and anyone else – meant to elevate diverse voices in the production industry and cut down on cultural bias. A database and a virtual meeting place, Collective Bunch is made up of a mixture of production professionals – from emerging talent to veterans. As of this week, nearly 50 people have signed on.

While BIPOC TV & Film – and its hiring database initiative HireBIPOC – is open to talent across the country, Collective Bunch is focused primarily on British Columbia. B.C. has a thriving industry – there are more than 60 productions currently in active production, according to the Vancouver Film Commissioner David Shepheard. But Shepheard says the industry does not adequately reflect the diversity of the population.

“The work that Jason’s doing ... it’s really timely and should be encouraged,” says Shepheard, who is actively supporting the venture.

It is indeed timely. In the cultural reckoning that has followed the killing in the U.S. of George Floyd, the production sector has been making and acting on commitments to increase diversity – setting targets, directing funds and engaging in discussions.

This week, Toronto-based veteran TV producer Joan Jenkinson was named the inaugural executive director of Canada’s Black Screen Office, with a mission to support the development, production and distribution of Canadian Black screen content internationally.

“Much needs to be done to level the playing field after years of being marginalized and underfunded,” Jenkinson said in a news release on Thursday. The press release noted that BSO is launching with $100,000 from the Canada Media Fund through the CMF’s BPOC Sector Development initiative.

It’s the most recent development in the active movement to increase diversity in the production industry. The Film in Colour portal was launched early this year. In October, BIPOC TV & Film officially launched HireBIPOC with foundational partners Bell Media, CBC, Corus and Rogers Sports & Media.

“It’s great to finally see some big Canadian companies putting some money and putting some time behind this initiative, but of course it’s in Toronto. No surprise; most things are. But I couldn’t find anything in Vancouver,” says Mackay.

If doing the right thing is not sufficient motivation, Mackay points out that there is a business case for ensuring productions crews are not culturally homogenous. “If you have a much more diverse team then your content itself becomes more diverse and then you can speak to a larger audience.”

The idea behind Collective Bunch is to make it as easy as possible for local and U.S. production companies to employ diverse creative talent and crews.

“The environment is changing really fast,” says Metchie, pointing out that Wonya Lucas, the recently appointed president and CEO of the Hallmark Channel’s parent company, is Black. He believes that changes like that at the top in Hollywood will have a positive ripple effect on B.C.'s production industry.

“There’s going to be a lot of Black executive producers coming up from L.A. and a lot of Black directors and [directors of photography] and heads of other departments.” They’re going to want to hire diverse people for their teams, as they set out to do for Merry Liddle Christmas.

“This is what the future is going to be like, which is exciting,” says Metchie, who is a Collective Bunch member – and whose daughter works in the business as a script supervisor. He says with better hiring practices, productions could not only speak to larger audiences – but also avoid committing cultural clichés or worse.

“When you have diverse crew starting from the producer to the writer, then the story reflects what society looks like. It reflects issues in society instead of propagating stereotypes,” says Metchie. “So it’s very important that this is happening.”

