Comedian Chelsea Handler plans Canadian tour to talk cannabis

Chelsea Handler is getting blunt with Canadians.
Ahead of Ottawa’s cannabis legalization on Oct. 17, the Los Angeles comedian will head north for a series of fireside chats about marijuana and political activism.
Handler will make seven appearances in partnership with Civilized, a New Brunswick-based digital media outlet. The “live town hall events” will be moderated by its publisher, Derek Riedle.
Handler, who formerly hosted late-night talk show Chelsea Lately and her own self-titled Netflix series, is an outspoken supporter of cannabis use.
She appeared as a speaker at a cannabis conference in Saint John, N.B., earlier this year, and she launched a U.S. speaking tour after the cancellation of her Netflix series.
Her Canadian dates, billed as A Civilized Conversation With Chelsea Handler, begin in Calgary on Sept. 20 before winding through Vancouver on Sept. 21 and Winnipeg on Sept. 22.
Handler will then appear in Montreal (Oct. 4), Ottawa (Oct. 5), Toronto (Oct. 6) and Halifax (Oct. 7).
