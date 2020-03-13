Coronavirus-related cancellations sweep across Canadian cultural scene

Open this photo in gallery A Juno Awards poster hangs in downtown Saskatoon on March 12, 2020. Canada's biggest celebration of homegrown music, the Juno Awards, have been cancelled over concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak. Matt Smith/The Canadian Press

Ever since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic on March 11, arts event promoters and cultural institutions have seen a wave of cancellations and closures. Days after announcing all Juno Week activities would go ahead as planned in Saskatoon, the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences cancelled all Juno events, including the televised ceremony Sunday night at SaskTel Centre. The stunning declaration came as no surprise to a music industry already rocked by the cancellation last week of the annual South by Southwest music festival and conference in Austin, Texas.

Scuttled arts and cultural happenings are worldwide in scope. After New York Governor Andrew Cuomo banned gatherings of more than 500 people to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the lights went out on Broadway, where performances have been shuttered until mid-April. Carnegie Hall has also gone dark.

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom recommended the cancellation or postponement of gatherings of 250 or more people. The iconic Disneyland resort in Anaheim is now closed, along with all 11 Disney theme parks across North America, Europe and Asia.

Museums forced to close doors at busiest time of year

Back in Canada, on Friday, the National Arts Centre in Ottawa cancelled all it performances and events until April 5, a move that nixes everything from Toddler Tuesdays to a touring production of Cats.

In Quebec, all large indoor gatherings are banned, causing the Place des Arts, home to the Montreal Symphony Orchestra, to suspend its shows until further notice.

The Canadian Folk Music Awards, in partnership with Music PEI, announced the cancellation of its events, scheduled for April 3 and 4 in Charlottetown.

This year’s Lionel Gelber Prize Ceremony and Lecture, set for March 30 at Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, has been postponed until fall owing to travel restrictions related to the pandemic. The winners of the $15,000 literary prize for the world’s best non-fiction book in English on foreign affairs are Ivan Krastev and Stephen Holmes for The Light that Failed: A Reckoning.

Following the British Columbia government’s directive to temporarily cancel gatherings of 250 people or more, all major events at Vancouver’s B.C. Place have been put on hold “until further notice,” putting the Rolling Stones concert on May 12 in jeopardy.

Alberta has shut down large gatherings as part of its “aggressive” COVID-19 strategy. Edmonton Opera’s performances of Candide are no more. In Calgary, the Glenbow Museum is temporarily closed to the public.

And on it goes, with institutions closing and events falling like dominoes. Mind you, The World Championship Domino Tournament, for more than four decades held in Andalusia, Alabama, is set to go ahead as planned on July 10 and 11. Here’s a look at what’s been happening in the arts world.

Pop music

Open this photo in gallery Inductee Eddie Vedder from the band Pearl Jam performs at the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center in New York on April 7, 2017. This year's ceremony, slated to take place in Cleveland on May 2, has been postponed. Charles Sykes/The Associated Press

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s annual induction ceremony, slated to take place in Cleveland on May 2, has been postponed. Inductees include Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, the Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex.

Pearl Jam suspended its Gigaton tour, set to kick off March 18 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. Upcoming spring shows by the Seattle grunge-rock icons in Ottawa, Quebec City and Hamilton have also been postponed.

There will be more of that kind of bad news to come. On Thursday, North American mega-promoters Live Nation and AEG issued a joint statement: “At this time, we collectively recommend large scale events through the end of March be postponed. We continue to support that small scale events follow guidance set by their local government officials.”

Oddly, despite the public statement, tours such as the AEG-promoted Elton John farewell tour have not yet been affected. Tickets to shows by the British rock icon at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on March 28-29 (and Montreal’s Bell Centre April 2-3) are still on sale, even though John recently postponed two shows in New Zealand due to pneumonia.

Still, the repercussions of that high-powered “recommendation” from industry leaders will be shattering and widespread, affecting artists big and small. The remaining concerts on Celine Dion’s Courage World Tour have been postponed, shutting down April arena shows in Vancouver, Edmonton, Saskatoon and Winnipeg.

American promoter Beaver Productions has postponed 15 arena shows scheduled for the remainder of March and into April in the United States by the Canadian crooner Michael Bublé.

B.C. rocker Matthew Good has postponed Ontario shows in London, Kitchener, Ottawa and Hamilton. Eight-time Juno winners Good Brothers, not related to Matthew, have shifted a dozen spring shows in Ontario (including Royal Canadian Legions in Elora and Port Elgin) to October. A pair of Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons concerts at Ontario’s Casino Rama scheduled for March 21 and 22 have been postponed.

Though major music festival cancellations in Canada haven’t happened yet, Canadian musicians have been affected by postponements elsewhere. Carly Rae Jepsen, Jessie Reyez, Dan Snaith, Deadmau5 and Grammy winner Daniel Caesar were all booked to perform at the two-weekend Coachella festival in the California desert, now postponed from April to October.

Toronto-based indie-pop darlings Alvvays were set to play a profile-raising concert this weekend with the Strokes in Los Angeles. The show has been postponed, as have concerts by Wilco (Vancouver, March 21) and the Russian punk collective Pussy Riot, whose spring tour was to make a stop at Toronto’s Phoenix on May 19. Avril Lavigne has cancelled the Asian and European legs of her Head Above Water Tour.

The SOCAN Awards, an annual event that celebrates achievements in songwriting, composing and music publishing, will no longer take place on March 30 in Toronto.

But, in what should be seen as a surprising development given his shaky health, 81-year-old troubadour Gordon Lightfoot plans to make good on his upcoming April concert commitments in Ottawa, Montreal and his hometown of Orillia, Ont. The Carefree Highway singer suffers from a chronic inflammation of the sinuses and recently returned to the road after a layoff caused by a leg injury.

Classical Music

Open this photo in gallery Vito Priante (centre) as Figaro in the Canadian Opera Company’s production of The Barber of Seville, 2020. The company has called off a number of public events through the first week of April. Michael Cooper 2019 coopershoots.com/Courtesy of manufacturer

This week, in response to new social-distancing mandates in the state of Washington, the Seattle Symphony announced it would rebroadcast earlier performances of fan-favourite symphonies and livestream new performances through March. The initiative is welcome news to classical music audiences, battered by countless cancellations caused by COVID-19 lockdowns.

The Toronto Symphony Orchestra called off its three Pictures at an Exhibition concerts with Armenian-American pianist Sergei Babayan. With the abandonment of its Evening Epic fundraiser event at the Carlu on March 26, the TSO will be hit where it hurts. Four Beethoven concerts by Jan Lisiecki set for April 1-4 at Roy Thomson Hall are still on the docket.

Upcoming performances of the Montreal Symphony Orchestra up to and including an April 5 kids’ concert are cancelled. Opera de Montreal postponed its performances of La voix humaine & L’hiver attend beaucoup de moi, set for March 19-28. Its production of The Magic Flute at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier from May 16-28 is not affected by Quebec’s government-mandated 30-day social-distancing period.

The Canadian Opera Company has called off a number of public events through the first week of April, both at its home at the closed Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts and elsewhere. The COC anticipates its spring mainstage operas (Aida, opening April 18; The Flying Dutchman, opening May 1) to proceed as planned.

With the temporary closures of opera houses the world over, Canadian opera singers who have lost work because of cancellations include Jane Archibald, Etienne Dupuis, Joshua Hopkins, Phillip Addis and Aviva Fortunata.

In British Columbia, where provincial health officials directed the cancellation of all gatherings larger than 250 people, the next two weeks of Vancouver Symphony Orchestra performances are shuttered. The Vancouver Recital Society has cancelled all upcoming March concerts.

Vancouver Opera, Pacific Opera Victoria and Calgary Opera have cancelled the rest of their seasons.

In Manitoba, the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra will go ahead with its programming. The Brandon Jazz Festival (March 19-21) has been scuttled and the Winnipeg Jazz Orchestra has shifted its Aretha Franklin celebration this weekend to June 28 and 29 at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

Toronto’s Esprit Orchestra cancelled its season finale concert, Taiko Returns, planned for March 22. And although Toronto’s Tapestry Opera cancelled its upcoming public performance of Songbook X, the company will live-stream a free virtual concert featuring Songbook X headliners Krisztina Szabó and Christopher Foley on March 21 on its YouTube channel.

Dance and Theatre

Open this photo in gallery 11-year-old Nolen Dubuc (centre) makes a career leap as Billy in the Stratford Festival’s production of the much-loved musical. The festival cancelled performances from April 11 to May 2. SUPPLIED

Ontario’s Stratford Festival cancelled performances from April 11 to May 2, as well as all public events in its facilities during March and April.

Despite not cancelling its three remaining shows of the current season, Toronto’s Theatre Passe Muraille did put off this Monday’s tribute to the late theatre legend Bob Nasmith “for the time being.”

The Grand Theatre in London, Ont. has suspended its productions, events and rentals to the end of the season, as has Young People’s Theatre in Toronto.

Toronto-based theatre heavyweight Mirvish Productions is not calling off current productions that include the Broadway hit Hamilton and the homegrown Come From Away. Speaking of which, theatre patrons who did come from away – those who have travelled outside of Canada in the previous 14 days – are being asked by Mirvish not to visit their theatres. As well, according to a statement from Mirvish, anyone who feels “any symptoms of illness” should not attend its shows. The promoters are offering all patrons who do not want to attend a performance ticket exchanges, credits and refunds.

At Toronto’s Factory Theatre, starting March 16 all scheduled performances for the next 30 days will be suspended, which caused its presentation of One by Calgary’s Ghost River Theatre to be cancelled.

Given that Nova Scotia officials are encouraging people not to have gatherings of more than 150 people, Halifax’s Neptune Theatre is discontinuing all performances of Calendar Girls, Ghost Light and Alex Zerbe’s Zaniac Comedy Show.

The balance of the National Ballet of Canada’s performances of Romeo and Juliet in Toronto (through March 22) and at the National Arts Centre (April 2-4) are cancelled.

Galleries and Museums

Open this photo in gallery Visitors walk inside the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa on Dec. 6, 2019. Canada’s national museums will be closed, effective March 14 until further notice. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Canada’s national museums will be closed, effective March 14 until further notice. The institutions affected include the Canadian Museum of History, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21, the Canadian Museum of Nature, the Canadian War Museum, Ingenium and the National Gallery of Canada.

In Toronto, shortly after Ontario’s chief medical officer of health recommended the immediate suspension of all large events and public gatherings of more than 250 people, the Art Gallery of Ontario and the Royal Ontario Museum announced they would close their doors until April 5. The Aga Khan Museum is closed until April 7. The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) has also shut down temporarily.

Though Saskatoon’s Remai Modern remains open, an appearance next week by performance artist Bridget Moser has been postponed until June. The museum will proceed with the March 17 opening of Moser’s exhibition, which features her new video work My Crops Are Dying But My Body Persists, on March 17.

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts is closed to the public until March 20.

The Canadian Music Centre in Calgary declared it will remain open, with all programs and performances scheduled to go ahead as planned. The same applies to the Vancouver Art Gallery and the Museum of Vancouver.

Film

Open this photo in gallery Producers of 'The Amazing Race Canada' accept their award at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on March 31, 2019. The awards gala, slated for broadcast from Toronto’s Meridian Hall on March 29, has been cancelled. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television cancelled Canadian Screen Week events in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, including the Canadian Screen Awards gala slated for broadcast from Toronto’s Meridian Hall on March 29.

The country’s largest movie theatre company, Cineplex Cinemas, announced “enhanced cleaning protocols” in all its popcorn palaces, “with particular focus on high traffic and high contact areas.”

At TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto, “social-distancing measures” have been implemented. A recommended six-foot distance, the equivalent of three seats, will separate occupied seats. Screenings in the art-house complex’s smallest cinema will be moved to the building’s larger rooms.

The Kingston Canadian Film Festival (March 11 to 15) has been called off, as has the popular Hot Docs international documentary film festival in Toronto (April 30 to May 10). The Canadian Film Festival, slated for March 24-28 at Cineplex’s Scotiabank Theatre in Toronto, is also off.

