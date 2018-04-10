 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Damian Lewis to play Rob Ford in movie Run This Town: reports

Damian Lewis to play Rob Ford in movie Run This Town: reports

The Canadian Press

Damian Lewis is pictured in a scene from Homeland.

Kent Smith/AP

“Billions” and “Homeland” star Damian Lewis is set to portray the late Toronto mayor Rob Ford in a film called “Run This Town,” according to media reports.

In an interview with Kit magazine, Lewis described being fit with a face prosthetic to better resemble Ford, who died in 2016 after a tumultuous run as mayor that included an infamous crack-smoking scandal.

The film, written and being directed by Ricky Tollman, will be shot in Toronto with co-stars including Canadian actors Nina Dobrev, Mena Massoud and Scott Speedman.

Story continues below advertisement

A synopsis of the film revealed by industry website Deadline Hollywood describes it as the story of “a young journalist, desperate to prove himself, who catches wind of a scandal involving a flashy, unpredictable politician with no filter. Political aides attempt to keep their boss in check — and the story under wraps — in order to save their jobs.”

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.