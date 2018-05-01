Danielle LeBlanc brings musical blast from the past to nursing-home residents

They twist now mostly while searching for the television remote in the couch, and their shouts are almost exclusively reserved for kids on lawns. But, on May 9, the residents of the Vermont Square long-term-care home in downtown Toronto will receive a musical blast from the past when a Toronto-based singer-actor adds a new wrinkle to the entertainment game for seniors. The pilot project is Twist and Shout Prom Night, an evening of poodle skirts and fifties rock for the Daddy-O generation.

Open this photo in gallery Singer-actress Danielle LeBlanc has organized a Fifties theme-nights at a Toronto nursing home.

“We want to transport people back to a happier and simpler time,” explains Danielle LeBlanc, whose idea it is to lift spirits and invoke nostalgia with music. “We hear a song from the past, and we all know what it’s like. It’s a very specific feeling.”

Chubby Checker may have suggested Let’s Twist Again to a specific generation, but his Eisenhower-era message applies to adults of any age longing for musical flashbacks.

Story continues below advertisement

LeBlanc’s choice of a fifties theme (complete with corsages, boutonnières and the election of a prom-night king and queen) has to do with the demographic of nursing-home residents today. Her live band’s set list (comprised of hits by Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, the Everly Brothers and others of the ilk) is suitable for people savvy with bobby socks and jukeboxes.

This is not a money-making exercise for LeBlanc and her team of 20 volunteers. The $100 she’ll receive from the nursing home for her Twist and Shout Prom Night will go toward decorations.

For LeBlanc, the inspiration for the event is partly personal. Her late father-in-law was Alphonse Melanson, a life-of-the-party dance-hall musician going back to the 1950s. Later in life he suffered dementia; in his last years (spent in a nursing home in LeBlanc’s Acadian hometown of Clare, N.S.), he could no longer sing or play guitar.

“It was sad,” LeBlanc says . “But there was a moment of lucidity. He heard a song and got up to slow dance with his wife. He came back a little bit, you know?”

Which is the idea. One needn’t be a songwriter to know that “yearny” rhymes well with “sentimental journey,” and that a beat or a melody from the past is something to shout and twist about, if only for one night.

Know of an unsung arts and culture hero who deserves wider acclaim? Send suggestions to bwheeler@globeandmail.com.