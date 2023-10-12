Open this photo in gallery: Filmmaker Denys Arcand poses with a Canada Post stamp in his honour in Montreal on June 27. Arcand has been selected for the Directors Guild of Canada's top honour this year. The Oscar winner will receive the DGC Lifetime Achievement Award at a gala in Toronto on Oct. 21.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec auteur Denys Arcand has been selected for the Directors Guild of Canada’s top honour this year.

The 82-year-old Oscar winner will receive the DGC Lifetime Achievement Award at a gala in Toronto on Oct. 21.

The guild describes Arcand as among the “working legends of Canadian cinema.”

He won Canada’s only Academy Award for foreign language film with 2003’s “The Barbarian Invasions” and has been nominated three other times.

The DGC says this year’s recipient of the Impact Award for Inclusion and Leadership is Métis multi-hyphenate Marie Clements, who wrote and directed “Bones of Crows.”

The guild notes that the film-turned-CBC-miniseries featured more than 60 Indigenous performers and more than 50 BIPOC crew members, many of whom were given senior roles for the first time.