Arts

Opinion

Despite a plague on our houses, show goes on for Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan

The grand opening for the theatre festival was reimagined last month with a smaller crowd, livestreamed, and with a physically distanced tour for guests on the Prairie Lily Riverboat

Liam Richards
Special to The Globe and Mail
“We have seen better days,” William Shakespeare wrote in one of his plays, and so it was for the Saskatoon theatre company, Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan. Every summer since 1985, the group has been producing two Shakespeare plays. And this year, after a successful fundraising campaign, it was set to show off a new amphitheatre – to replace its old tent – LED lighting system, ticket booths, concessions and landscaping on its renovated site on the banks of the South Saskatchewan river. Alas, poor COVID-19. Instead, the grand opening for the theatre festival was reimagined last month with a smaller crowd, livestreamed, and with a physically distanced tour for guests on the Prairie Lily Riverboat. As the bard once penned, “If it be not now, yet it will come – the readiness is all.”

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub
