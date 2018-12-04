Drake tops Apple Music’s most-streamed artists of 2018

Drake was a dominant force on Apple Music as the platform’s most-streamed artist of the year globally.
Apple released its Best of 2018 list Tuesday. Drake’s Scorpion was the top album, while his hit God’s Plan was the most popular single. The rapper’s song Nice for What came in second and In My Feelings at No. 4.
Drake’s fifth studio album had four other songs in the top 100 including Nonstop, I’m Upset, Mob Ties and Don’t Matter to Me, featuring Michael Jackson. He was also featured on Lil Baby’s Yes Indeed, Migos’ Walk It Talk It and BlockBoy JB’s Look Alive.
Post Malone’s songs Rockstar and Psycho were in the top 5. His album Beerbongs & Bentleys was the second-most streamed followed by Cardi B’s, the late XXXTentacion and Travis Scott.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.