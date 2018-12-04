 Skip to main content

Drake tops Apple Music's most-streamed artists of 2018

Drake tops Apple Music’s most-streamed artists of 2018

LOS ANGELES
The Associated Press
Canadian rapper Drake arrives for the NBA Awards in New York on June 26, 2017.

Evan Agostini/The Canadian Press

Drake was a dominant force on Apple Music as the platform’s most-streamed artist of the year globally.

Apple released its Best of 2018 list Tuesday. Drake’s Scorpion was the top album, while his hit God’s Plan was the most popular single. The rapper’s song Nice for What came in second and In My Feelings at No. 4.

Drake’s fifth studio album had four other songs in the top 100 including Nonstop, I’m Upset, Mob Ties and Don’t Matter to Me, featuring Michael Jackson. He was also featured on Lil Baby’s Yes Indeed, Migos’ Walk It Talk It and BlockBoy JB’s Look Alive.

Post Malone’s songs Rockstar and Psycho were in the top 5. His album Beerbongs & Bentleys was the second-most streamed followed by Cardi B’s, the late XXXTentacion and Travis Scott.

