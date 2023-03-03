Eight people have been arrested in an investigation into alleged fraudulent art sold under the name of famous Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau, Ontario Provincial Police said Friday, noting some works were bought for tens of thousands of dollars.

Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau in front of one of his earlier paintings at a Vancouver gallery in 1987.Chuck Stoody/The Canadian Press

More than 1,000 allegedly fake paintings, prints and other artworks were seized in the probe that has gone on for two and a half years, OPP said, adding they had worked closely with police in Thunder Bay, Ont.

“These are not small, victimless crimes,” OPP Det. Insp. Kevin Veillieux said at a news conference. “These are people that took advantage of one man’s legacy in order to turn a profit for themselves.”

Police said the arrests took place on Wednesday in Thunder Bay, Niagara-On-The-Lake, Simcoe County and a community near Markham. Those arrested face a combined 40 charges, including forgery, defrauding the public over $5000 and uttering a forged document.

“The arrests marked the dismantling of three distinct groups, groups that we believe exploited Mr. Morrisseau’s name and his art legacy,” Veillieux said.

Five of the eight suspects are residents of Thunder Bay, said Dan Taddeo, police chief of the northern Ontario city.

“The scope of this case is extraordinary,” said Taddeo. “When the Thunder Bay Police Service began this investigation, we realized that it wasn’t just local or even provincial or even national. It was international.”

Morrisseau, also known as Copper Thunderbird, was a self-taught artist of Ojibwe ancestry who is considered a trailblazer for contemporary Indigenous artists across Canada.

Police have said allegations began to emerge of people creating and selling art under his name, and made in his distinctive Woodland School of Art style, before his death in 2007.

Morrisseau’s official website says he was made a member of the Order of Canada in 1978 and was also awarded a posthumous lifetime achievement award in 2008.

“His contributions to Indigenous art and culture are incomparable,” said OPP interim deputy commissioner Kari Dart. “These contributions and his global success may have made him an easy target for fraud.”