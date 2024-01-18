Skip to main content
Rebecca Tucker

Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself.


1 Quinta Brunson made history at this week’s Emmy Awards, becoming the first Black woman to win the award for best comedic actress in 40 years. Which show does she star in?
a. Abbott Elementary
b. Ted Lasso
c. Only Murders in the Building
d. Barry

Abbott Elementary. Her win for the show also makes Brunson, who created the show, the first actress from a network series to win the award in more than a decade.

Quinta Brunson, winner of the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award for Abbott Elementary, poses in the press room during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on Jan. 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

2 Elton John became the 19th person to reach EGOT status at the Emmys. The E in EGOT stands for “Emmys,” but what do the remaining three stand for?
a. Grammy, Oscar, Teen Choice Award
b. Golden Globe, Oscar, Tony
c. Grammy, Oscar, Tony
d. Golden Globe, Obie, Tony

Grammy, Oscar, Tony. John won the award for best variety special (live) for Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, a three-hour concert documentary that streamed on Disney +. John has five Grammys, most recently for “Elton John & Tim Rice’s Aida” in 2001; two Oscars for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from “The Lion King” in 1994 and “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman"; and a Tony for his original score on “Aida.”

3 Madonna’s Celebration Tour touched down in Toronto last week, for a two-night stay at the Scotiabank Arena. What other North American city did the singer mistakenly address when she took the stage on the second night?
a. New York City
b. Chicago
c. Montreal
d. Boston

Boston. Despite the faux-pas, Madonna fans were treated to two nights of “invention, not nostalgia” from the Queen of Pop, The Globe’s Brad Wheeler wrote in his review of the show.

4 True Detective’s fourth season, starring Jodi Foster and Kali Reis, debuted last weekend. How many years has it been since the show’s first season premiered?
a. 10
b. 4
c. 7
d. 5

10. The show’s first season, starring Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, “kept HBO subscribers very well-hydrated in 2014, trading Yellow King theories around the water cooler,” The Globe’s J. Kelly Nestruck writes, noting that season 4 is “as wrenching as it is riveting.”

5 Kids in the Hall star Scott Thompson is currently on tour as his iconic KITH character, Buddy Cole. On what streaming service was the Kids in the Hall reboot hosted in 2022?
a. Netflix
b. Crave
c. Apple TV+
d. Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime. The tagline for Thompson’s Buddy Cole tour, “Too hot for Amazon,” is a reference to the fact that Amazon wouldn’t allow any Cole monologues in the KITH reboot. “I anticipated it,” Thompson told The Globe’s Brad Wheeler. “The censorship of today is very different. I knew it would be difficult. But I had no idea it would be that difficult. The five of us were blown away with the level of censorship that happened.”

How well did you do?

Answer all of the questions to see your result
Congratulations, you're up to speed on Arts news this week.
Great effort, but you missed a couple. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

.
Nice try. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters to get news, columns and advice delievered to your inbox.
That’s a low score. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters to get news, columns and advice delivered to your inbox.

If you enjoyed taking this quiz, keep testing your knowledge with The Globe’s business and news quizzes.

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct

Interact with The Globe