Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself.
Abbott Elementary. Her win for the show also makes Brunson, who created the show, the first actress from a network series to win the award in more than a decade.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Grammy, Oscar, Tony. John won the award for best variety special (live) for Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, a three-hour concert documentary that streamed on Disney +. John has five Grammys, most recently for “Elton John & Tim Rice’s Aida” in 2001; two Oscars for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from “The Lion King” in 1994 and “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman"; and a Tony for his original score on “Aida.”
Boston. Despite the faux-pas, Madonna fans were treated to two nights of “invention, not nostalgia” from the Queen of Pop, The Globe’s Brad Wheeler wrote in his review of the show.
10. The show’s first season, starring Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, “kept HBO subscribers very well-hydrated in 2014, trading Yellow King theories around the water cooler,” The Globe’s J. Kelly Nestruck writes, noting that season 4 is “as wrenching as it is riveting.”
Amazon Prime. The tagline for Thompson’s Buddy Cole tour, “Too hot for Amazon,” is a reference to the fact that Amazon wouldn’t allow any Cole monologues in the KITH reboot. “I anticipated it,” Thompson told The Globe’s Brad Wheeler. “The censorship of today is very different. I knew it would be difficult. But I had no idea it would be that difficult. The five of us were blown away with the level of censorship that happened.”