Arts

Emmy Awards fashion: Mj Rodriguez wore teal, Billy Porter winged black

The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Mj Rodriguez arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.

Chris Pizzello/The Associated Press

Michaela Jae “Mj” Rodriguez wore vintage Versace Atelier in teal in an homage to Old Hollywood, her hair flowing down her back, and Billy Porter worked large wings on his black trouser look Sunday at the slimmed-down Emmy Awards.

Coming less than a week after the wild and sometimes wacky fashion of the Met Gala, glamour was back at the Emmys. There were looks of soft pink and yellow, statement minis in bright sequins – and Nicole Byer in a stunning strapless purple gown that was sure to land her a best-dressed spot.

Many, including Kate Winslet, went for classic black. So did Cecily Strong. That’s not Cedric the Entertainer’s style. The evening’s host walked the red carpet in color-blocked shades of blue.

Porter worked the poses for the cameras, showing off his wings.

“I AM the fairy godmother. There is a theme going on,” Porter said of his recent turn in “Cinderella.”

O-T Fagbenle, meanwhile, wore a traditional Nigerian look in red with black accents by a Lagos brand, Sofisticat.

Byer wore custom Christian Siriano. She thanked all the women who came before her to break the couture barrier for plus-size women, and she went for it in the strapless look with sheer layers that flowed to the ground.

Open this photo in gallery

Jason Sudeikis attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on Sept. 19, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

And what did “Ted Lasso” himself wear? Jason Sudeikis, without his character’s signature porn ‘stache, showed off his Eazy-E socks tucked under a velvet suit of soft blue by Tom Ford.

“It’s kind of like keeping everything in perspective,” he said.

Rodriguez paired her gown with 71 carats of Bulgari diamonds with the goal of mixing “old Hollywood with the new,” she said.

Open this photo in gallery

Anya Taylor-Joy arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.

Chris Pizzello/The Associated Press

The pandemic put a damper on the Emmys last year, but fashion was back with a far smaller in-person crowd. Kerri Russell dressed all the way up in silver. Kathryn Hahn paired her strapless black Lanvin trouser look with an ultra-wide leather belt and statement neckless of white and green jewels.

Known for his loudly colored and patterned suits, RuPaul wore a black double-breasted jacket with a white swirl pattern on his pants.

Yara Shahidi kept her jewels to a minimum as she twirled in a princess gown by Dior, while Kaley Cuoco brought the color in a neon yellow look by Vera Wang. Taraji P. Henson didn’t disappoint in a sleek sheer embellished look, her hair in a top knot.

“I have pockets,” she noted. “It always helps.”

Another standout: Michaela Coel in a bright yellow bandeaux top and matching skirt as she raced inside after closing down the carpet.

