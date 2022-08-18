Sangita Patel, left, will join Cheryl Hickey as a co-host of ET Canada when the new season begins on Sept. 12.HO/The Canadian Press

“ET Canada” is giving longtime reporter Sangita Patel a big promotion to co-host of the TV entertainment news magazine.

Producer Corus Entertainment says Patel will join Cheryl Hickey as one of the pilots of the nightly program starting with the kickoff of Global’s new season on Sept. 12.

Patel is a familiar face to “ET Canada” viewers who’s spent the past 10 seasons as one of the show’s reporters.

She’s also well-versed in hosting duties, having steered the ship at HGTV Canada’s home renovation series “Home to Win” since 2016.

“ET Canada” raised Patel’s profile last year when she was upgraded to host of the weekend edition.

Her new role will make her the show’s first co-host since Rick Campanelli departed five years ago.

It also comes after “ET Canada” veteran Roz Weston announced in May that he was signing off from the entertainment news program after 17 seasons.

