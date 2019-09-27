Fall arts preview: Everything you need to put on your reading, listening and watching list this season

I want to …
Watch
Television: Get ready for a harum-scarum lineup of new series
Dark comedy meets nostalgia meets contemporary cultural currents in this autumn’s offerings, writes TV critic John Doyle.
Movies: All the astronauts, jokers and mobsters you can stuff into one cinematic season
After the summer’s parade of needless franchise extensions, resurrections and desecrations, the coming months offer a hint of salvation for the devout cinephile, writes film editor Barry Hertz.
Theatre: A flurry of new productions across the country
Theatre critic J. Kelly Nestruck highlights the major plays, musicals and history-making theatrical events You Oughta Know about between now and December (plus one Alanis Morissette musical on Broadway).
Listen
Music: From Avril Lavigne’s return to roots to Tegan and Sara’s album/book tour
These homegrown talents are bringing new tracks and tours to keep you busy listening into 2020, writes music critic Brad Wheeler.
Opera: Five productions showcasing Canadian talent
This season will see ambitious revivals, fresh twists and rare productions of works spanning centuries in venues across the country, writes Jenna Simeonov.
Read
Books: 52 reads to watch for this season
From hotly anticipated follow-ups to under-the-radar revelations, Becky Toyne rounds up some of the most noteworthy fiction, non-fiction and poetry releases hitting shelves.
Cookbooks: Ten drool-worthy books to get you cooking this fall
With a great range of Canadian titles coming out this season, Julie Van Rosendaal highlights 10 cookbooks worth adding to your shopping basket.