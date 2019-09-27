 Skip to main content

Arts Fall arts preview: Everything you need to put on your reading, listening and watching list this season

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Fall arts preview: Everything you need to put on your reading, listening and watching list this season

Our critics have rounded up the best of autumn from their beats to help you plan your fall in culture

For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

I want to …

WatchListenRead

From last-minute getaways to renovation dreaming, read more of The Globe’s guides on living well

Watch

Open this photo in gallery

Stumptown, the police procedural starring Canadian Cobie Smulders as an army vet, starts strong with a superbly made pilot.

Kailey Schwerman/ABC / CTV

Television: Get ready for a harum-scarum lineup of new series

Dark comedy meets nostalgia meets contemporary cultural currents in this autumn’s offerings, writes TV critic John Doyle.


Open this photo in gallery

Fresh off its People's Choice Award at TIFF, Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit is coming to theatres this fall.

Kimberley French/Twentieth Century Fox

Movies: All the astronauts, jokers and mobsters you can stuff into one cinematic season

Story continues below advertisement

After the summer’s parade of needless franchise extensions, resurrections and desecrations, the coming months offer a hint of salvation for the devout cinephile, writes film editor Barry Hertz.


Open this photo in gallery

Jagged Little Pill creative team Diablo Cody, left, Alanis Morissette and Diane Paulus.

Matthew Murphy/Handout

Theatre: A flurry of new productions across the country

Theatre critic J. Kelly Nestruck highlights the major plays, musicals and history-making theatrical events You Oughta Know about between now and December (plus one Alanis Morissette musical on Broadway).


Listen

Open this photo in gallery

Avril Lavigne's latest album is Head Above Water, a ballad-driven break-up record.

David Needleman/Handout

Music: From Avril Lavigne’s return to roots to Tegan and Sara’s album/book tour

These homegrown talents are bringing new tracks and tours to keep you busy listening into 2020, writes music critic Brad Wheeler.


Open this photo in gallery

If you’re a selective operagoer looking for downright gorgeous music, Antonin Dvorak’s Rusalka is a sure thing.

© Todd Rosenberg Photography

Opera: Five productions showcasing Canadian talent

This season will see ambitious revivals, fresh twists and rare productions of works spanning centuries in venues across the country, writes Jenna Simeonov.

Story continues below advertisement


Read

Open this photo in gallery

Becky Comber/The Globe and Mail

Books: 52 reads to watch for this season

From hotly anticipated follow-ups to under-the-radar revelations, Becky Toyne rounds up some of the most noteworthy fiction, non-fiction and poetry releases hitting shelves.


Open this photo in gallery

MasterChef Canada winner Mary Berg's first cookbook, Kitchen Party: Effortless Recipes for Every Occasion, is a collection of inspiring but achievable recipes.

Handout

Cookbooks: Ten drool-worthy books to get you cooking this fall

With a great range of Canadian titles coming out this season, Julie Van Rosendaal highlights 10 cookbooks worth adding to your shopping basket.

(Return to top)

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.