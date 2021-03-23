Film about the man behind ‘hacktivist’ group Anonymous among Hot Docs worlds premieres

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Arts

Register
AdChoices

Film about the man behind ‘hacktivist’ group Anonymous among Hot Docs worlds premieres

Victoria Ahearn
Toronto, Ontario
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A frame from the film 'The Face of Anonymous', which will be shown at this year's Hot Docs festival.

HO/The Canadian Press

A film about the man behind the “hacktivist” group Anonymous, and a documentary inspired by journalist Tanya Talaga’s acclaimed book “Seven Fallen Feathers” are bound for this year’s Hot Docs festival.

The newly announced lineup includes the world premiere of “The Face of Anonymous” by Gary Lang, which profiles Christopher Doyon, a.k.a. Commander X, who has hidden from the FBI in Toronto and Mexico.

Also having its world premiere is “Spirit to Soar,” which sees Talaga return to Thunder Bay, Ont., with co-director Michelle Derosier after the inquest into the deaths of seven Indigenous high school students there between 2000 and 2011.

Story continues below advertisement

And Elle-Maija Tailfeathers, who co-directed and co-wrote the acclaimed 2019 film “The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open,” will debut “Kimmapiiyipitssini: The Meaning of Empathy.”

The doc looks at the Kainai First Nation in southern Alberta, which is described as “a Blackfoot community facing the impacts of substance use and a drug-poisoning epidemic.”

The Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival will run April 29 to May 9 online at hotdocs.ca, and for the first time ever, the films will be available across Canada.

Last year the Toronto-based festival pivoted online due to the COVID-19 pandemic but was geo-blocked to Ontario.

A total of 219 films from 66 countries are in the lineup, and organizers say 50 per cent of the directors are women.

The festival’s opening-night film is the Canadian doc “A.rtificial I.mmortality” by Ann Shin, about the technology of digitizing and uploading memories into digital clones.

Other Canadian offerings having their world premiere include Caitlin Durlak’s “Dropstones,” about a mother who returns to Newfoundland’s Fogo Island to raise her two sons after fleeing an abusive relationship.

Story continues below advertisement

Newfoundland is also featured in “Hell or Clean Water” by Cody Westman, about a diver who cleans up the province’s ocean floor by himself.

In “Grey Roads,” filmmaker Jesse McCracken goes back to his hometown of Markdale, Ont., to look at the changes in the area and his family.

“Fanny: The Right To Rock” by Montreal-based Bobbi Jo Hart profiles a garage rock band of Filipina American teens, whose fans included David Bowie in the 1960s, and are now recording a new album.

With “Someone Like Me,” directors Sean Horlor and Steve J. Adams follow a transgender lawyer and a group of 11 LQBTQ Vancouverites as they sponsor Drake, a queer refugee from Uganda.

This year’s Hot Docs will have a new theme program, Systems Down, featuring films about systemic change.

The festival will also debut its commissioned project “Citizen Minutes,” which comprises eight original short films that are intended to inspire interest in Canadian democracy and public affairs.

Story continues below advertisement

The Big Ideas series, which features in-depth interviews with subjects and directors, will include the team behind “Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street.”

Other conversations will include singer Jully Black, along with author Cheryl Thompson and director Jennifer Holness, discussing how Black aesthetics are now being embraced in beauty standards.

Previously announced world premieres set for Hot Docs include “Wuhan Wuhan” by Yung Chang, about life in the Chinese city during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In “Viral,” directors Udi Nir and Sagi Bornstein look at COVID-19’s impact on today’s youth.

“Dirty Tricks” by Daniel Sivan is about competitive bridge playing.

And “Come Back Anytime” by John Daschbach profiles a self-taught Japanese ramen master.

Story continues below advertisement

The full lineup is available on the Hot Docs website.

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter, with film, TV and streaming reviews and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies