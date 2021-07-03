Find a Canadian equivalent for Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater at this Montreal museum

Open this photo in gallery Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater in Mill Run, Pa. Michael Henninger/The New York Times News Service

While most Canadians are still stuck at home, we can still dream about the cultural destinations we once embarked on pre-pandemic … and will soon experience again. Here, the Globe Arts team reflect on their favourite international cultural memories and what the necessary domestic equivalent might be.

By a mountain stream in southwestern Pennsylvania’s Appalachian oak forest lives a house deeply embedded in the landscape – and in the history of architecture. In the mid-2000s, this house was also deeply embedded in my ideas – and, okay, fantasies – about how to live. So much so, that to see it was worth not only the drive from Toronto, but also the middle-of-the-night escape from the strange hotel in the middle-of-nowhere, Pennsylvania my friend had booked (it was also a private zoo, as I recall) when we found teeny tiny bugs crawling on us in our beds. That hotel was no Fallingwater, let me tell you.

Fallingwater, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright is about a 90-minute drive from Pittsburgh in the Bear Run Nature Reserve. Built between 1936 and ’37 (a guest house was added in 1939) and opened for public tours in 1964, it is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Wright’s Prairie Style was a radical departure from the grand homes of his day. Even now Fallingwater looks amazingly contemporary, with its cantilevered balconies and wide, low-slung windows – perched over a waterfall that almost feels like it is tumbling from the house.

I had been going through a Frank Lloyd Wright phase – an obsession that was born during visits to Chicago and its suburb of Oak Park – and had read everything I could about him – especially this house (and Taliesin, which remains on my bucket list).

Fallingwater was built for wealthy Pittsburgh department store magnate Edgar Kaufmann and his family as a weekend home. (His son, Edgar Kaufmann Jr., had studied with Wright at Taliesin.)

In his work as an architect, Wright took into account not only the landscape, but also the personalities of the homeowners. In this case, the homeowners were key; the Kaufmanns were open to daring ideas. They had imagined a home across from Bear Run’s waterfalls where they could enjoy the view, but Wright came up with something far more radical: a home built directly over one of the waterfalls.

A feat of design and engineering, the house seems to interact with its surroundings. The jutting terraces reflect the dramatic rock formations; the floors inside were designed to be like stream beds. You can hear the rushing water throughout the house, a soundtrack to living.

With all those windows and terraces – the square footage of the outdoor space almost equals the space inside – the distinction between outdoor and indoor blurs, suggesting a harmony between man and nature.

Even after all the photographs I had studied, everything I had read, being there in person was a revelation. The house itself was unsurprisingly impressive – but to experience it in situ, in that lush wilderness, was the thing I could never have truly appreciated from all the books or internet searches in the world. And that, of course, was the architect’s point.

My friend and I – we live in different places and almost never see each other – marvelled at the place, spent time in the trees, talked about what we wanted for our lives. We were both on the cusp of major life changes and that trip – the hours in the car, this magnificent house – gave us, in addition to many laughs, the time and space to contemplate what was ahead, and help each other make brave choices.

RECREATE THE MAGIC AT ... the Canadian Centre for Architecture

Open this photo in gallery Roof terrace, Maisons 14-15, Weissenhof-Siedlung, Stuttgart, Germany (1927), photograph by Takashi Homma, 2018. The exhibition Eye Camera Window: Takashi Homma on Le Corbusier, is at the Canadian Centre for Architecture in Montreal this summer. Takashi Homma/Canadian Centre for Architecture

Frank Lloyd Wright did very little work in Canada. He designed a pavilion for Banff – but it was unpopular with the locals, later flooded and was ultimately demolished in 1938. Wright also designed a cottage in Ontario – but it remains a private home.

If you are interested in architecture, consider a visit to the Canadian Centre for Architecture (CCA) in Montreal.

In addition to its vast collection, the CCA has a lovely sculpture garden, and inside, public galleries with rotating exhibitions (open at the moment by appointment). One current exhibition of note is Eye Camera Window: Takashi Homma on Le Corbusier. Homma, a Japanese photographer, has spent years documenting windows in Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier’s work around the world. The exhibition features a number of these photos, as well as original Le Corbusier drawings, letters and documents from the CCA’s collection.

Visitors get a peek into Le Corbusier’s perspective on windows, seen through Homma’s art – his camera like a window into Le Corbusier’s work.

Eye Camera Window is at the CCA until Aug. 15.

