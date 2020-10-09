 Skip to main content
Five Glenn Gould Prize jurors talk about their favourite iconoclasts

Brad Wheeler
“Iconoclasts are not just rule breakers,” British author Neil Gaiman says. “They’re the ones who – in breaking the rules – show everybody else, or anybody who’s paying attention, that rules can be broken, and they were probably never rules to begin with.”

Gaiman is one of the jury members for this year’s Glenn Gould Prize, a $100,000 award named after the iconoclastic Canadian pianist, bestowed every two years upon an individual for contributions that enriched the human condition through the arts. The most recent recipient is American opera singer Jessye Norman, in 2018.

The 2020 winner will be revealed Oct. 15. In advance of the announcement, The Globe and Mail asked five jurists, including Gaiman, to pick their favourite iconoclasts.

Neil Gaiman, British author, on musician Lou Reed

British author Neil Gaiman.

Beowulf Sheehan/Handout

Musician Lou Reed in New York on March 24, 2011.

The Canadian Press

Lou Reed took pop into places that it hadn’t gone before – examining the nature of gender, examining Andy Warhol’s people. Listening to him was to genuinely feel part of an underground scene. His 1975 album Metal Machine Music opened my eyes to the idea that a musician could make music anywhere, and find music anywhere. He continued to reinvent himself over the decades that followed, always with integrity, always with a determination to use the least amount of words to convey the most.

Hilary Hahn, American violinist, on Odawa First Nations composer Barbara Croall

American violinist Hilary Hahn.

Handout

Odawa First Nations composer Barbara Croall.

Handout

Barbara Croall is an inspiration in standing her ground as she melds her traditions with razor-sharp creativity, conjuring a distinctive musical language that belongs to her alone. Through intricate compositional techniques, she narrates her experiences to the listener. Whether about the tragedies of the residential schools or her deep relationships with nature and her ancestors, she communicates with a powerful balance of bluntness and sensitivity, defying the norms of the genres she moves within.

Richard Reed Parry, Canadian musician with rock band Arcade Fire, on American composer John Cage

Richard Reed Parry, Canadian musician with rock band Arcade Fire.

Handout

John Cage raised the ceiling for music, and what it is, what it can be, and where it intersects with other fields: biology, art, physics, perception. Everything happening around us is music. Everything we hear and see around us is unplanned composition in the process of unfurling, revealing itself to the listener, would that they had the perspective to hear it.

Chilly Gonzales, Canadian musician, on Irish singer-songwriter Enya

Grammy-winning Canadian musician Chilly Gonzales.

Handout

Irish Singer Enya on Feb 13, 2001, in Beverly Hills.

KIM D. JOHNSON/AP

More than Kanye West or Grimes, Enya actually defies the usual music industry rules by never touring and barely doing promotion. Whether you enjoy the warm bath of her voice or not, you have to respect her ability to be successful on her own terms.

Teju Cole, Nigerian-American writer-photographer, on American jazz saxophonist John Coltrane

Nigerian-American writer-photographer Teju Cole.

Maggie Janik/Handout

American jazz saxophonist John Coltrane.

Jim Marshall Photography/Courtesy of Universal Music Canada

Even more important than John Coltrane’s musical achievements was his ability to envision other possibilities for how human beings could be in the world. His overturning of established forms was entirely in the service of human dignity. When four girls were killed by the bomb of a white terrorist in a Baptist church in Birmingham, Ala., in September, 1963, he built a grieving and roiling musical line around the cadences of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s funeral oration. In so doing, in the composition Alabama, he merged the musical, the spiritual and the political.

The Globe has five brand-new arts and lifestyle newsletters: Health & Wellness, Parenting & Relationships, Sightseer, Nestruck on Theatre and What to Watch. Sign up today.

