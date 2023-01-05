Papers, 2009/2022MOYRA DAVEY

AUG. 13 – In the middle of The Heat of the Day (Elizabeth Bowen) there is a long and tender ode to the newspaper. It is a passion shared by Connie, “a collector of newspapers of almost any age, either to look at again or wrap things up in,” and Louie, who, “once [she] had taken to newspapers … found peace.” The two women hoard the papers, savour their smells and textures, take pleasure in the brittle sounds of pages being turned and folded, empathize with their thinning bulk in war-rationed Britain and long to feed them, feel covetous at the sight of fried fish being wrapped in one of the precious broadsheets and, having used a page to light a fire, “peer forward into the acrid smoke to read the last of the print till a flame [eats] it …”

“What’s needed is appetite. And if there is appetite, a story will unearth itself.” In a filmed interview Rainer Werner Fassbinder says he can make a movie from reading an article in the newspaper.

“ … my impressions on certain mornings when I read the newspaper.” – Aldo Rossi

“And I must read all the papers which I put into my closet week after week and never read.” – Jane Bowles

SEPT. 5 – Angry at J. for throwing out papers, then find them in the trash on the sidewalk. Awesome beauty of park beside Notre Dame. Pleasure of maps, figuring out where I have been and where I will go.

OCT. 20 – On the train: reading N.Y. Herald Tribune from Oct. 15: story about conflict over non-extradition to Italy by France of Marina Petrella, 54, former Red Brigade. Carla Bruni visits her in the hospital and assures her she will be allowed to remain in France. Petrella is severely depressed and says she wants to die. Pianist is playing Bach.

A.C. reads 3-4 newspapers a day: “I read what interests me.” I learned from her to read what interests me. Arrive: eat, read newspaper. Talk on the phone to A: one hour. 1PM: eat, read newspaper. Still have not finished paper from Thursday. Think of sleep. Ache in my teeth too real to be phantom.

I wrote and collected these notes in a period just before and after moving to Paris for 10 months in 2008. Like the characters in Bowen’s novel, I’ve always loved newsprint, especially if it has a slightly satiny coating that seals the ink from your fingers.

Another memory from that year: Parisians lining up at the newsstand for the Thursday edition of Le Monde, which contains the books supplement, and how it would usually sell out by noon. It was my favourite subway reading, though it would take me a long time to read it in French, hence the pile.

There was a time when high-school kids in New York were taught to fold and unfold The New York Times in quarter sections, so as to not disturb other passengers on the subway. This is a long-vanished sight, as are the stacks of papers tied up with twine that would drop in the night on the sidewalks, and fill the front portions of newsstands. Vendors now reserve mere inches of shelving for newsprint.

For years I had the Times delivered to my door, and sometimes when it was late I’d wait for the sound of the slap in the hallway. On Sundays it would be a thud. I treated the bulk exactly as did Simone de Beauvoir, by her 1947-54 account in America Day by Day: “I learned to put aside the sports section; the business section; the section on marriages and deaths.”

In prepandemic days, before I left my apartment in the city and had to discontinue delivery, I’d easily spend an hour reading, sometimes two, and I’d think of the famous person, whose name I no longer recall, who said: “Reading the NYT is like sinking into a warm bath.” Conversely, Noam Chomsky, who, on discovering that he ground his teeth, figured out that it was not happening in his sleep, but in the morning as he read The New York Times. Now I read the headlines on my phone, and sometimes I forget to do even that. It is negligent, but also a kind of self-preservation. My partner and I are still subscribers though; we keep deferring a new starting date, and every once and a while a lone copy will break through the embargo and appear at our door. It makes me a bit sad to see my jilted paper, and to remember how intimate we once were.

To return to a literary theme: I’m close to finishing Christa Wolf’s One Day A Year, in which she chronicled the same day, Sept. 27, every day for 50 years, beginning in 1960. She would begin and end most days by reading the papers, making note of the major headlines and stories. The book is more than 600 pages long, but it feels like the most sped-up life from any memoir I’ve ever read.

Moyra Davey was born in Toronto and lives in New York. She is a writer, photographer and film and video artist whose works are held in the National Gallery of Canada, the Museum of Modern Art, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Tate Modern. Recent publications by Davey include The Shabbiness of Beauty (2021, Mack Books) and Index Cards (2020, New Directions) Her film Horse Opera (2022) was featured earlier this year at MoMA and at the Toronto International Film Festival.

A note on the image

Papers, 2009/2022 The above image is a photo of a work by Davey from a continuing series of works where she folds and tapes photographic prints into letter-sized aerograms, which she then posts to friends and collaborators. Her unfolded and postmarked photos have been exhibited in galleries and museums around the world.