Jeweller Brigitte Clavette in her studio in an undated handout photo.Jerome Luc Paulin/Canada Council for the Arts

Fredericton jeweller Brigitte Clavette and Toronto-based Indigenous art curator and writer Gerald McMaster are among nine winners of the Governor-General’s Awards in visual media and fine arts.

The Canadian Council for the Arts says Clavette won the Saidye Bronfman award, which is given to an exceptional fine craft artist. The Canadian Museum of History, as is tradition, will acquire one of her pieces.

Clavette was lauded for work that “is especially innovative and memorable” while “advocating for others to succeed.”

McMaster won the outstanding contribution award, in part for curating “exhibitions that have been pivotal in changing opportunities for Indigenous artists” and for his “critical role in transforming the presentation of institutional collections of Indigenous art.”

Clavette, McMaster and seven winners of an artistic achievement award each receive $25,000 and a special-edition bronze medallion.

The artistic achievement winners include visual artists Moyra Frances Davey of New York; Pierre Bourgault of Saint-Jean-Port-Joli, Que.; and Monique Régimbald-Zeiber of Montréal.

Also honoured are: artist Jocelyn Robert of Quebec City; sculptor/artist David Ruben Piqtoukun of Plainfield, Ont.; and a joint award for visual artists Carole Condé and Karl Beveridge of Toronto.

