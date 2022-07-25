Toronto native Samantha Bee arrives at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on April 24, 2022, in Washington. Bee's late-night talk show "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" has been cancelled by TBS. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kevin WolfKevin Wolf/The Associated Press

Toronto native Samantha Bee’s late-night talk show has been cancelled by TBS.

Bee tweeted that Full Frontal with Samantha Bee won’t return to the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned station this fall.

The show, which aired on CTV Comedy Channel in Canada, began its seven-season run in 2016.

Bee has been nominated for 18 Emmys, including a nod in the outstanding short form non-fiction or reality series category this year for Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night.

She won outstanding writing for a variety special in 2017 for Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Spokespeople for TBS and the show’s production company, Jax Media, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

