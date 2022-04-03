The top nominees for the upcoming Grammy Awards, top row from left, Jon Baptiste with 11 nominations, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R, each with eight noms and Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo with seven nominations each.The Associated Press

The Grammys are upon us. Sunday’s 64th annual event will shine a spotlight on the accomplishments of talented musicians from around the globe. Canadians will have a heavy presence at the Grammys this year, with artists such as Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and Daniel Caesar favoured to take home awards.

Comedian and award-winning host of The Daily Show Trevor Noah will host the 2022 Grammy Awards show – his second time at the helm of the broadcast. Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell will be presenting at the show, alongside Megan Thee Stallion, Questlove, Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Ludacris, Billy Porter, Bonnie Raitt, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Avril Lavigne and actors Jared Leto, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Anthony Mackie.

This year’s Grammys come at a tumultuous time for the Recording Academy. The entertainment industry has been rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic and is still reeling one week after Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars in front of millions of viewers.

Changes are afoot. For the first time, the Grammys will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, three months after the pandemic forced the Recording Academy to reschedule the event from Jan. 31. The big four categories – album of the year, record of the year, song of the year and best new artist – have each been expanded to include 10 nomination slots, up from the original eight. Grammy nominee Kanye West has been banned from performing, and a slew of nominated musicians, including Drake and The Foo Fighters, have bowed out.

One thing is certain: the Grammys will be different this year. Here’s what you need to know.

Trevor Noah will return for a second time to host the 64th annual Grammy Awards on April 3.Jordan Strauss/The Associated Press

When are the Grammys and how can I watch them in Canada?

This year’s Grammys will take place at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Arrivals and the pre-telecast Grammy Premiere Ceremony, during which minor awards will be announced, will be streamed live on grammy.com, as well as on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel. Canadians can watch the main show on Paramount+ or Apple TV+, or by using VPNs to access American streaming services.

How do the Grammys work?

Like the Oscars, where Academy Awards are voted on by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Grammys are voted on by members of the Recording Academy. This year, more than 11,000 members were eligible to vote on music released between Sept. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021.

According to the Recording Academy, members and record companies submit entries for nominations that are later screened by more than 350 experts for eligibility and category placement. Academy members then vote in the nominating process, and again in the final voting process, where Grammy winners are selected. All ballots are tabulated by Deloitte.

Lil Nas X is among the artists set to perform at the Grammys on Sunday.Noam Galai/Getty Images

Who is performing at the Grammys this year?

This year’s lineup will see an array of Grammy Award winners and nominees take the stage. The roster includes Brothers Osborne, J Balvin, Maria Becerra, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, H.E.R., John Legend, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Jon Batiste and Carrie Underwood.

The Foo Fighters were slated to perform at the Grammys, but cancelled all their concerts following the death of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins. However, the recording Academy has announced that a tribute to Mr. Hawkins will take place at the awards show. Whether or not K-pop sensation BTS will be performing is also up in the air, after several members of the group tested positive for COVID-19.

Who is nominated at the Grammys and how many are Canadian?

A diverse range of artists are up for Grammys this year. Jazz singer and pianist Jon Batiste leads with 11 nominations, while Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. have each been nominated for eight awards. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are also top contenders. Each has been nominated for seven Grammy awards.

There are 14 Canadian contenders for Grammys. They include Daniel Caesar, who has been nominated five times this year. Four of those nominations are for his collaboration with Mr. Bieber on Peaches, and one is for Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe).

The Weeknd is up for two awards for his collaboration with Kanye West on Mr. West’s album Donda and its single Hurricane. He has also been nominated for his collaboration on Doja Cat’s Planet Her. Meanwhile, the legendary Joni Mitchell has a Best Historical Album nomination for Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963 – 1967).

