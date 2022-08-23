Greta Constantine is vying for back-to-back wins in the womenswear category at the Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards.

The Toronto label, which clinched the prize last year, was named among the nominees Tuesday for the awards honouring homegrown talent setting trends on the runway.

Also competing in the womenswear category are Hilary MacMillan, Silk Laundry, LECAVALIER and UNTTLD.

In menswear, the contenders are Mr. Saturday, SECTION 35, École de Pensée, Christopher Bates and Raised by Wolves.

The winners will be announced at a red-carpet gala at a Toronto hotel on Oct 15.

Honourees set to be feted include the trio of brothers behind SSENSE — Rami Atallah, Firas Atallah and Bassel Atallah — who will receive the outstanding achievement award for their Montreal-based eCommerce company.

