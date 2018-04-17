Hottest tickets in Canada: Five things to do across the country

Open this photo in gallery Laurie Anderson is pictured at her NYC studio in this file photo. Michael Falco/The Globe and Mail

Laurie Anderson

Nevertheless, she persists – and we are all better for it. In celebration of All The Things I Lost in the Flood (her new collection of post-Hurricane Sandy essays), the enthusiastic polymath Laurie Anderson presents a lively, hybrid show that explores the powers and perils of language and storytelling. In doing so, her own unstoppable career is reflected upon uniquely. April 23, at Vancouver’s Chan Centre for the Performing Arts.

Concert for the End of Time

Knowing that art is nothing if not a buoy or a beacon, stage director Amanda Smith and the Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra‘s experimental offshoot Haus Musik imagine an apocalypse in which a bunker’s lone survivor is left with just a radio for company. From it comes the beauty of Mozart, the new sounds of Canadian composer James Rolfe and, most importantly, hope. April 26, at Toronto’s Longboat Hall, The Great Hall.

The Silver Arrow: The Untold Story of Robin Hood

In a new twist on a classic adventure story, arrows will be flung and acrobats will take to the air, but will a gender switcheroo fly? In the spin from Edmonton playwright Mieko Ouchi, it’s a woman who wears the tights in a forest-dwelling band of wealth-redistributing marauders. Original music comes from Juno-winning singer-songwriter Hawksley Workman. April 21 to May 13, at Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre.

Blue Metropolis International Literary Festival

Featuring authors who hail from 19 countries and who write in 15 languages, a vibrant literary happening celebrates its 20th year of encounters between authors, readers and, perhaps, translators. Highlights include a one-man show from Trevor Ferguson, off-hours LGBTQ programming at a strip club and a stone-cold selection of Nordic crime writers. April 20 to 29, at various downtown Montreal locations.

When They Awake

The 2017 documentary Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World commendably shed light on past Indigenous musicians and their heavy influence, but what’s happening now? When They Awake, a new film with musician Susan Aglukark on board as executive producer, documents a wave of Indigenous musicians rumbling today, from throat-singer Tanya Tagaq to DJ collective A Tribe Called Red to Hamilton singer Iskwé (who performs at a one-off screening of the film). April 22, at Toronto’s Regent Theatre.