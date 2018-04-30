Hottest tickets in Canada: Five things to do across the country

The Beaches

Guitar rock is dead, and, as always, it’s the women who are left to clean up a mess made by men. Female artists St. Vincent, Courtney Barnett, Terra Lightfoot and others are plugging in with authority and without nonsense, which brings us to The Beaches, a quartet of young women whose band name references their Toronto neighbourhood. Their first full-length album is last year’s stomping, spiking and lyrically defiant Late Show, which was produced by members of Metric, the sleek rockers who come to mind occasionally when listening to the record. A Canadian tour continues, with coming dates in Quebec City, Fredericton, Halifax, Kingston and Toronto.

Canadian Tulip Festival

Tulips will be everywhere in our capital city, where beds are not for sleeping and where some quarter-million Dutch-style flowers are expected to be in bloom. Artisan markets, culinary tours, gallery exhibitions and swing-dance situations are just part of an annual mania for all things tulipa gesneriana. May 11 to 21, in Ottawa.

East Coast Music Awards

The trophy giving supplies the drama, but one honour was announced before this year’s ECMA festivities even began. Song for the Mira, a lilting folk ballad in the Celtic tradition by Allister MacGillivray, is to be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame on May 6, in Halifax. Recorded by Anne Murray, John McDermott and scores of others since 1973, the song celebrates a picturesque Cape Breton community and the longing for the serenity of home. MacGillivray will be on hand to accept the award during proceedings that include a performance by Cape Bretoner Heather Rankin. May 2 to 6, at various Halifax venues.

Kevin Smith

Significantly slimmer since suffering a heart attack in February, the American filmmaker and stoner-set hero is hitting the road for a series of live shows with his podcast partners. He’s frank and freewheeling, on topics ranging from Hollywood, hockey teams and anything else that comes to mind. Expect some discussion on his health, something he takes more seriously after his coronary near-disaster. May 8, at Calgary’s MacEwan Hall; May 9, Edmonton’s Myer Horowitz Theatre; May 10, Winnipeg’s Club Regent Event Centre; May 11, Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom.

Manitoba Hal

The self-proclaimed Canadian ukulele bluesman doesn’t tiptoe and he wouldn’t know Tiny Tim from a tulip. His instruments are a baritone voice, a resonator guitar and, yes, a ukulele, an instrument that is enjoying a renaissance of sort over the last few years. On Sunday, Manitoba Hal teaches uke-based down-and-out music to fellow four-string enthusiasts. May 6, at Charlottetown’s The Vessel.