Hottest tickets in Canada: Five things to do across the country

The Never-Ending Present

Less than six months after the death of Canadian rock laureate Gord Downie, a new book puts the music of the Tragically Hip and its poetic singer in context. With The Never-Ending Present, music writer Michael Barclay offers a well-rounded analysis and presents a fluid (though unauthorized) biography, lucidly considering an artist as uncommon and vibrant as this country has ever produced. The author receives extra points for holding the book launch at the venue with the “checkerboard floors” Downie once sang about. April 5, at Toronto’s Horseshoe Tavern.

Undercover

Here’s a murder mystery people are just dying to see. From the gifted Rebecca Northan, Undercover features an excellent cast of improvisers (led by the whip-quick Northan) and an audience member drafted into the “spontaneous theatre creation” as an ungrizzled cop. Everyone’s a suspect – except for Northan, a certainty on stage if there ever was one. April 4 to 29, at Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre.

Open this photo in gallery Benjamin Darvill, a.k.a. Son of Dave.

Son of Dave

He calls himself “Son of Dave,” and if harmonica blues and beat-box accompaniment are your thing, Benjamin Darvill is your daddy. Born in Winnipeg but long based in England, on his latest album Music For Cop Shows, the incomparable Darvill jukes here and vamps there, singing about the vampire and the wolfman he might be related to. Something’s in his blood: old Chicago blues, mostly, plus Beck and Tom Waits. April 5, in Halifax; April 6, Ottawa; April 11, Hamilton; April 12, Toronto; April 13, London, Ont.; April 14, Guelph, Ont.

A Short History of Crazy Bone

Using elements of poetry, dance and theatre, the poet and playwright Patrick Friesen explores the nature of the outsider, finding inspiration in his great-grandmother for the title character of a new play that is billed as a “Manitoba story.” Crazy Bone is a trickster, a wild woman laughing and a maverick whose idiosyncratic ways are unappreciated. Theatre artist Tracey Nepinak stars. March 28 to April 8, at Winnipeg’s Théâtre Cercle Molière.

Charlotte Day Wilson

We’ve heard voices as silky and dusky as Charlotte Day Wilson’s before, but her gift is in the nuanced delivery: Bluesy R&B presented with elite sensuality and an assassin’s steely certainty. Wilson mines deep, slow grooves for all they’re worth; the vibe on the Torontonian’s new EP Stone Woman is late-night, and it is all night. April 5, at Montreal’s Theatre Plaza; April 6 and 7, Toronto’s Danforth Music Hall.