‘I’m fully who I am’: Elliot Page opens up about his life and gender identity in Time magazine interview

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Arts

Register
AdChoices

‘I’m fully who I am’: Elliot Page opens up about his life and gender identity in Time magazine interview

Victoria Ahearn
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Elliot Page attends the premiere of the documentary There's Something in the Water, in Toronto, on Sept. 8, 2019.

GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images

Canadian actor Elliot Page is opening up about his life and gender identity in a lengthy profile in Time magazine.

It’s the first major interview the Oscar-nominated “Juno” star has given since he came out as transgender in an Instagram post in December.

The Halifax-raised performer says he’s “really excited to act” now that he’s “fully” who he is, and wants to play a new spectrum of roles.

Story continues below advertisement

Page is filming season 3 of Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” in Toronto and says returning to set since his disclosure has been validating.

The 34-year-old tells the magazine about wanting to use his privilege and platform to further his LGBTQ advocacy and help in the ways he can.

He says he feels a deep sense of responsibility to share his truth to help counter the “myths and damaging rhetoric” being spread about transgender people.

“We know who we are,” Page says in the article written by Katy Steinmetz. “People cling to these firm ideas (about gender) because it makes people feel safe. But if we could just celebrate all the wonderful complexities of people, the world would be such a better place.”

The article touches on Page’s childhood, when he felt “like a boy” and tried to understand himself while facing pressure to look a certain way in his film and TV career.

He says he struggled with the stress of soaring fame after getting an Oscar nomination for playing a pregnant teen in “Juno,” which led to a slew of high-profile projects, including “Inception” and “X-Men: The Last Stand.”

He’s also earned two Emmy nominations for his reality series “Gaycation,” which explores LGBTQ experiences around the world.

Story continues below advertisement

Page reveals he’s suffered from depression, anxiety and panic attacks, and still felt discomfort in his body after coming out as gay in 2014.

His excitement and gratitude leading up to his transgender disclosure in December was also “mixed with a lot of fear and anxiety,” he says.

When he posted that disclosure, Page says he was in Toronto recovering from “top surgery,” a procedure to remove breast tissue.

“It has completely transformed my life,” he says of the surgery.

Page also reveals he and choreographer Emma Portner, with whom he divorced early this year, are still “close friends.”

“I’m really excited to act, now that I’m fully who I am, in this body,” Page says. “No matter the challenges and difficult moments of this, nothing amounts to getting to feel how I feel now.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies