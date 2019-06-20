Irish singer and actor Jessie Buckley was born to be wild

The scene was planned, blocked, rehearsed. Tom Harper, the director of the new film Wild Rose, along with his crew and his star, Jessie Buckley – playing Rose-Lynn Harlan, an electric wire of a singer – were shooting at Glasgow’s Grand Ole Opry. They’d agreed: Rose, belting the song Outlaw State of Mind, would move this way, the camera would be here, the momentum would build. Okay? Take 1, Action!
“Everything went straight out the window,” Harper said during last September’s Toronto International Film Festival, in an interview alongside the film’s writer, Nicole Taylor. “Jessie was off the stage, she was dancing, she was lying on the floor. She grabbed a guy from the crowd, the guy was dancing. The cameraman was falling over, the focus puller was diving behind the screen, everyone was running. It was chaos. It was brilliant. That’s Jessie.”
“Eight years ago, I wrote this character description into my script,” Taylor says: “’Rose-Lynn is thrillingly, glitteringly alive, more alive than you, more alive than anyone.’ Then Jessie came along and made it real.”
In a separate TIFF interview, Buckley, 29, lives up to her hype. Even sitting on a hotel sofa, she sizzles like a sparkler. She wears a black and green silk jumpsuit, a black leather jacket and black Adidas. Her red hair is streaked with honey highlights, held back randomly with glittery clips. She has a warm grin, a barking laugh, an Irish accent to make James Joyce swoon and tattoos like freckles: a Nordic one that means “growth;” two Neolithic cave drawings – “a woman dancing and a man who, I think he’s meant to be hunting, but I like to say he’s dancing as well,” she says; and a line from The Winter’s Tale, her favourite Shakespeare: “I’m a feather for each wind that blows.”
“For me, that line means, you can try to write your own destiny, but whatever it has planned for you, it’s gonna go its own way,” Buckley says, pretty much writing this profile for me.
Because it sure seems that she was destined for this. Born in Killarney – her father owned a guest house; her mother was a harpist and singer – Buckley grew up with something “wild and raw in my blood,” she says. In 2008, she competed in the British talent show I’d Do Anything. The prize was the role of Nancy in a West End revival of Oliver! Buckley came in second, but she immediately landed other stage gigs. Then – unlike many American contest winners, whose goals stop at fame – she also decided to study. She went to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, where the Shakespeare course – “the heightened humanity that he writes” – blew her away.
“I was always hungry to feel,” she says. “As a child, I watched my mum sing in church, and saw how she moved people who didn’t know her. Through a song, she could impart something to them, which gave them a memory of something. That was incredibly powerful to observe.”
At 15, Buckley sang Send in the Clowns in a local review, and was doubly shocked: That she could feel so much, and make others feel it, too.
Buckley signed on to the talent show because she wanted more of that. “I’m always moved by somebody being brave enough to be honest about who they are,” she says. “The magic of that truth, that’s what’s powerful. I wanted my own purchase over that magical honesty they’re able to lock into.”
Age 15 is also when Buckley began weathering periodic bouts of anxiety and depression. She describes it as “ten different kinds of wolves running alongside you.” But she’s learned from it, too.
“One hundred per cent,” she says. “Human beings are vulnerable, and it’s a beautiful thing when you accept it. There’s all sorts of stuff going on inside us. I was afraid of those feelings before. But now I prefer to live like that, instead of shut it off. Out of chaos you get the most interesting stuff.”
In Wild Rose, Rose-Lynn throbs with that same intensity, but her dream is to be a country singer (Glasgow, like many postindustrial cities, has a thriving country scene). She’s effervescent, but unfocused, a self-saboteur and also the single mother of two young children. It’s a star-making role – you root for Buckley the way you do for Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman or Emma Stone in Easy A. But, at a key moment, you find yourself questioning what you’re rooting for: To escape her life, must Rose abandon her kids?
“It’s a journey of identity, where she goes so far away from herself, thinking she will find herself,” Buckley says. “Then she realizes that who she is comes from her roots.” She blasts out a laugh. “Also, she’s such a fun person to play, because she allowed me to be as ballsy and lout-y as I possibly could.”
The lure of instant fame – the fiction that you can dissolve your old self or rise to the most perfect iteration of yourself – is so potent. “But it can get tainted – buzz, but with very little truth,” Buckley says. “You have to fight harder for truth. You have to be prepared to turn yourself inside out.”
And you have to do the work. On the talent show, “I was crap probably 50 per cent of the time,” Buckley says. “I was existing off raw feeling. Then I trained, and learned how to pull all that stuff in and use it constructively.
“Nobody’s entitled to anything,” she sums up. “You’re not entitled to love; you have to work at relationships. You’re not entitled to your dreams; you have to have a vision, which you have to fight for. It’s walking through the battlefield that feeds you, and makes relationships and dreams grow. You have to trip up along the way in order to know what you value.”
Wild Rose opens June 21.
