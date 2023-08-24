A documentary that features interviews with imprisoned Islamic State members will be Canada’s contender for a nomination in the best international feature film category at next year’s Academy Awards.

Telefilm Canada announced today that it would submit Zaynê Akyol’s film “Rojek” for consideration.

The film follows the Montreal-based filmmaker’s exchanges with Islamic State members and their wives who are seeking to establish an Islamic form of government.

Faced with the extremist ideology of jihadists, the film charts the origins, ascension, and decline of the Islamic State group by delving into their individual stories.

The film, which includes English, Arabic, French and Kurdish, combines close-up shots of ISIS members interspersed with aerial and grounded views of Syria.

Should the Academy choose it, “Rojek” would mark the ninth Canadian film to secure an Oscar nomination in that category.