Contrary to what you’ve heard, Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees – the 94-minute performance film that’s burning up Netflix – the thing that women are talking about right now – is not a comedy routine about oral sex. I mean, yeah, Novak talks a lot about a particular sex act from her point of view, and she’s blindingly smart about it, and you’ll pause and rewind a lot because you’ll be either laughing or making that “yah-hunh” sound of surprised agreement.

But Novak is doing a classic bait and switch here, luring you in with sex and then blowing your … mind. She makes it clear that she likes men, and having sex with men. But her stealth subject, her real subject, is this: How very, very much cis/het women protect men’s feelings and egos, down to the language we use for sex. And how that effort is not reciprocal.

Before I get into examples, some context. At Georgetown University, Novak was in a comedy troupe whose cerebral alumni include John Mulaney, Nick Kroll and Mike Birbiglia. Now 41, she’s been doing stand-up for about 20 years, often working with John Early. She’s appeared on a bunch of late-night shows; she wrote for Broad City; and in 2016 she published a memoir, How to Weep in Public: Feeble Offerings on Depression from One Who Knows. With Kate Berlant, she co-hosts a popular comedy-wellness podcast, Poog (Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop spelled backward). In other words, she’s put in her 10,000 hours.

But amid all that, Novak realized that her ideas couldn’t be fully communicated in 10-minute stand-up sets. She decided to concentrate her efforts on a single opus, which would become Get on Your Knees. Its first iteration appeared at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2018, and she then spent six years honing the hell out of it, travelling to every festival and stage of note, building credibility and insider buzz with the two toughest audiences: industry people and fellow comedians.

And I do mean honing, because this show is a trumpet blast of language, as poetic and philosophical as it is amusing. (The actor Natasha Lyonne directed the Netflix special, in Manhattan’s Town Hall.) Novak delivers it in constant motion, striding across the full width of the stage, using her body and mic as her only props. You’ll immediately think of Robin Williams, in terms of energy and brainy asides. But – and let’s be clear, I adore Williams – I must point out that when he did a similar performance, he doused himself with a dozen water bottles to show us how hard he was working. Novak needs only a few sips, from a glass snugged against a stage wall.

As to the, um, meat of her material, I realize that joking about sex has been around as long as sex and jokes have, and many have noted that our rhetoric around male genitalia is, well, inflated. But Novak’s approach is her own hero’s journey, a deliciously linguistic one. “The problem with the word ‘penis’ lies in its tender emotionality,” she begins. It sounds, “like a soft heartbeat.” “The true syllable of devastation is the ‘nis.’”

She admits to “coddling the little ego of the penis, telling it what I think it wants to hear.” She points out the absurdity of macho penis imagery: “rock hard,” a “choking hazard” (even though “a child’s gumball is more of a threat”). She posits that any rude, unfair stereotype of a woman is actually an accurate description of the penis: They’re too sensitive, they’re always reacting to things, they’re needy, they nag you, they’re drama queens. “The life of the party one minute; the next, flopped over and sulking, waiting for someone to notice that, frankly, she’s upset.”

But listen closely for the insights Novak drops between jokes: How she (read: women) sets up a steady burble of laughter under a man’s speech, in case anything he says turns out to be funny. How she casts her “most generous gaze” upon men, “poeticizing their flaws in real time.” How she bolsters their spirits, unseen, a thousand times a day, “making sure it’s safe for the man to toddle on through like a drunken king.”

You know that shimmer of recognition you feel when someone says something so true that it also feels new, and you think, “Whoa, I’ve known that all along, but I didn’t know I knew it until she said it?” That’s how I felt when Novak arrives at what I must call her climax: She’s done that kind of ego boosting, she says, that kind of emotional safeguarding – including the laudatory language around sex – for “every guy. Every guy I’ve liked or dated, every guy I’ve worked for or who worked for me. All of ‘em. And I love to do it, and I do it without breaking a sweat.” Yet they do not do the same for her.

That observation links Novak to so many things I’m seeing right now that aren’t literally related but feel as if they are. The inadvertently hilarious MAGA diss that Taylor Swift, a billionaire, is dating Travis Kelce for his money. The anger over Greta Gerwig not receiving an Oscar nomination for best director, though Barbie is the first film solely directed by a woman to earn more than a billion dollars.

I’d even link it to the recent studies collected in a Jan. 26 Financial Times article that suggest that, since #MeToo broke in 2017, women around the world (including in the U.S., U.K., Germany, China, South Korea and several African countries) are becoming much more liberal, while men are becoming more conservative. Not economically conservative, but culturally, especially around questions of women and work, including what wives should do in the home, and whether they should look forward to lifelong careers. And get this: In discussing those studies, everyone is focusing on why men are becoming more conservative, not asking why women are becoming more liberal.

These things, and what Novak is doing, aren’t about being “anti” men, or “over” men. They’re not about the darker sides of male behaviour. Novak doesn’t so much as tiptoe near any suggestion of abuse, abandonment or even anger. Far from it. She’s just pointing out, with humour and yes, tender emotionality, that there’s an inequity here, a pervasive one. One very much worth our careful attention.

