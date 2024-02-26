Open this photo in gallery: Rick Mercer and Jann Arden are headed on a cross-country tour.HO/The Canadian Press

Canadian funny people Jann Arden and Rick Mercer are joining forces for a cross-country storytelling tour this spring.

The “Insensitive” singer-turned-comedian and the “This Hour Has 22 Minutes” comedian-turned-commentator are plotting a 16-date run of shows that promise “an evening of laughter, stories and successes from their careers in entertainment.”

Promoter Live Nation says the Will They or Won’t They Tour begins in Kitchener, Ont., on April 27 before heading out across much of Canada.

Each night, Arden and Mercer will set the stage for a “free-wheeling, unscripted, unrehearsed and unrestrained discussion” about their lives.

Arden is a Juno-winning singer-songwriter who more recently appeared in her own CTV sitcom “Jann,” while Mercer parlayed his comedy career into the satirical political CBC series “The Rick Mercer Report.”

Additional stops on the tour include Halifax on April 29, Toronto on May 12, Calgary on May 22 and a final show in Vancouver on May 27. Tickets for most dates go on general public sale starting Friday.