 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Arts

Register
AdChoices

Journalist Graydon Carter’s not-so-secret satirical identity

Craig Offman
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

An illustration of Fergus Ferguson from the 'Canadian Kama Sutra' in Air Mail, co-edited by Graydon Carter.

Godfrey Daniel

In last Saturday’s edition of Air Mail – the online newsweekly co-edited by Graydon Carter – a writer and illustrator named Godfrey Daniel praises a TV show called The Trip to Canada. The format echoes the celebrated journeys of comedians Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon, but this is far more niche: Two road-faring hosers go around impersonating Gordon Pinsent, Punch Imlach and Al Waxman. Last December, Air Mail published another Daniel work called Canadian Kama Sutra. The satirical guide features portraits of local eroticists Fergus Ferguson – inventor of “Canadian Love Oil” – and Tavish McTavish, who came up with an intimate act called “the Mountie.”

In a phone conversation Tuesday, Canada-raised Carter volunteered that he is Godfrey Daniel. The former Vanity Fair editor characterized his own work as “a poor man’s Barry Blitt and a poor man’s Bruce McCall, all in one.”

The nom de plume is borrowed from a W.C. Fields gag in which the comedian invoked the name Godfrey Daniel, who shares the initials with an oath that censors would have banned back then. “Only two people got the reference,” Carter said. “My own children and Bette Midler.”

Story continues below advertisement

Carter, who is currently living at his Provence home with his family, said his first magazine drawings appeared in the Canadian Review, the political and literary monthly he edited in the 1970s in Ottawa. In the late 80s, his caricatures appeared monthly in Tatler, and more recently, his illustrations showed up in Esquire. He used pseudonyms at Spy, the groundbreaking satirical magazine that he co-founded.

In 2017, Carter left Vanity Fair after a storied 25-year run. (Disclosure: I worked there as an assistant editor in the mid-nineties). Last year, he and Alessandra Stanley, a former New York Times critic and foreign correspondent, launched Air Mail, which he has described as “the weekend edition of a nonexistent international daily.”

Even though he has outed himself, Carter will continue to feature Daniel’s pen name. “But, depending on this article," Carter said, "less Canadian content.”

The Globe has five brand-new arts and lifestyle newsletters: Health & Wellness, Parenting & Relationships, Sightseer, Nestruck on Theatre and What to Watch. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies