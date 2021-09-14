 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Arts

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Junos to take place outdoors at Budweiser Stage for 2022 awards show in Toronto

David Friend
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

People cheer the Arkells on stage during their first live performance since the pandemic restrictions lifted, at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto on August 13.

Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

The Juno Awards are taking their celebration outside next year.

Organizers of Canada’s biggest night in music say they’ve booked the open-air Budweiser Stage in Toronto for the televised broadcast on May 15, 2022.

The decision to move the show outdoors will help Juno planners hedge their bets for whatever may come next year in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Budweiser Stage, located on the grounds of Ontario Place, is a seasonal, covered outdoor venue that can hold up to 16,000 concertgoers.

Over the past two years, the Junos have seen their events repeatedly postponed and rejigged as local health restrictions prevented gatherings.

The 2020 Juno Awards in Saskatoon was one of the first events to be cancelled as Canada went into lockdown in mid-March of that year. The winners were ultimately announced in a recorded online event three months later.

This year’s 50th anniversary show in Toronto was postponed twice due to frequently changing Ontario rules meant to slow the spread of the virus. It finally took place in June with a broadcast special featuring pre-taped performances and acceptance speeches live over webcam.

Juno Week, a series of concerts and events leading up to the broadcast, is scheduled to take place from May 9 to 15, 2022.

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies