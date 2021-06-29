Just For Laughs Montreal plans to return next month with hybrid festival in three cities

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Arts

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Just For Laughs Montreal plans to return next month with hybrid festival in three cities

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canadian comic Sabrina Jalees will host Just for Laughs Live in L.A. as part of this year's festival.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Just For Laughs Montreal plans to return next month with a hybrid of online and in-person programming in various cities.

Organizers say the comedy festival will run July 26 to July 31 with some live stand-up shows and other programming taking place in Montreal, New York and Los Angeles.

All performances, as well as the Just For Laughs Awards Show, will be available across Canada on the festival website, https://www.hahaha.com/en.

Story continues below advertisement

Much of the online programming will be free.

The virtual awards show will honour Dave Chappelle, Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live” writer and performer Bowen Yang and the writers and cast of the Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso.”

Set for live audiences in Montreal are a “Just for Laughs Live” showcase hosted by Jon Dore, “Comedy Night in Canada” hosted by Ali Hassan and “New Faces: Canada” hosted by Dave Merheje.

Canadian comic Sabrina Jalees will host “Just for Laughs Live in L.A.,” where Andy Kindler will host “The Alternative Show” and Peter Holmes will host “New Faces of Comedy.”

Other programming set to take place in L.A. includes “In Conversation with Bert Kreischer,” presented by Variety.

Dulce Sloan will host “Just for Laughs Live in N.Y.” in front of a live audience in the Big Apple, where Big Jay Oakerson will helm “The Nasty Show.”

Comedy star Kevin Hart’s comedy brand Laugh Out Loud will offer special shows online, including “Comedy Gold Minds with Kevin Hart” and “Date Night with Chris & Vanessa,” featuring performer Chris Spencer and casting director Vanessa Spencer.

Story continues below advertisement

There will also be “Quake’s House with Earthquake,” featuring stand-up comedian Earthquake, and “The Ladies Room with Jazzy,” featuring online sensation Jasmin (Jazzy) Brown and her girlfriends Natalie Friedman, Briana Lawrence, Renita Woodland and Kiya Roberts.

The festival also plans to offer an industry conference called ComedyPRO in digital format.

Merheje is among the comics who will also tape original comedy specials for CTV Comedy in front of a live audience in Montreal.

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies