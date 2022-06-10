Justin Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on September 13, 2021.Evan Agostini/The Associated Press

Justin Bieber says he’s been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a virus that has left the right side of his face temporarily paralyzed.

The Stratford, Ont.-raised pop singer took to his Instagram account on Friday to explain the reason behind his sudden cancellation of several concerts this week, including two in Toronto.

Bieber demonstrated in a three-minute video how he’s unable to blink or smile on one side of his face.

He told fans he’s frustrated by the show cancellations but that he’s “physically, obviously, incapable of doing them.”

Bieber added that his body is telling him to slow down and he intends to rest for now.

According to New York’s Mount Sinai health system resource, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a painful rash seen mostly in adults that occurs when the varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve in the head. It is the same virus that causes chickenpox and shingles.

Recovery can take a few weeks or longer if the damage is more severe.