Musicians from the beleaguered Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony are trying to take the organization’s fate into their own hands, launching a GoFundMe fundraiser to help it survive as its board and management also scramble to shore up $2-million to avoid insolvency.

The 78-year-old southern Ontario symphony announced this week that it would cancel its 2023-24 season after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to reckon with “an unprecedented rise in costs.” Despite numerous attempts to raise funds from governments and past donors, board chair Rachel Smith-Spencer said that “we have been unable to secure the funding necessary to continue our operations this season.”

As such, the symphony said it was considering “all possible options up to and including insolvency.”

Rehearsals for the upcoming season were set to begin Sept. 19. The symphony’s musicians launched a GoFundMe on Tuesday that’s already raised $225,000 in order to keep the symphony alive. They said the funding would be held by the Players’ Association’s bank account, rather than by symphony management.

“An agreement for restructuring must be made,” the musicians wrote on the GoFundMe. “If that is not possible, funds raised will go directly toward replacing the musicians’ lost wages and benefits, and towards presenting musical activities in the community. We will also consider using the funds for starting a successor orchestra.”

In the House of Commons Wednesday, Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge said her office had been in touch with the symphony and that Ottawa “will work with the organization to see how our programs could support it.”