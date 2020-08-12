Luminato Festival Toronto names former Artscape president Celia Smith new CEO

Open this photo in gallery Celia Smith Handout

Luminato Festival Toronto has appointed Celia Smith as its new chief executive officer, effective immediately. Smith, formerly the president of Artscape and once general manager of the Canadian Stage Company, was appointed Luminato’s interim CEO on June 1. She succeeds Anthony Sargent who stepped down after five years in the role.

“In my work and volunteer life, I have put my energy into projects that have the potential for large impact and truly sustainable change,” Smith said in a press release. “I am now inspired to see what we can accomplish at Luminato.”

Launched in 2007, Luminato is an annual international celebration of the arts in Toronto. Highlights over the years include the taking over of a decommissioned lakefront power station as the main festival venue for 2016, a rare full performance of R. Murray Schafer’s Apocalypsis in 2015 and a tribute to Joni Mitchell at Massey Hall in 2013 attended by the reclusive singer-songwriter herself.

This summer’s Luminato was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A virtual festival was presented online in its place.

