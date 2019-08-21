 Skip to main content

Arts Margaret Trudeau to bring one-woman show to JFL42 in Toronto

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Margaret Trudeau is bringing her one-woman show to the JFL42 comedy festival.

The Toronto laugh marathon has revealed a full lineup that includes a four-show run of Trudeau’s autobiographical Certain Woman of an Age. It follows three sold-out shows at Montreal’s Just For Laughs Festival.

Other additions include another set from headliner John Mulaney; the world premiere of Billy Connolly’s big screen stand-up special, The Sex Life of Bandages; and a screening and Q-and-A of Between Two Ferns: The Movie.

Trudeau’s show promises to feature candid accounts of her wild-child days, insight into her marriage with then-prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, and her delayed mental illness diagnosis.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other family members attended her performance at Chicago’s Second City earlier this year.

Passes and tickets for the new programming go on sale Friday.

