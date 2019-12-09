 Skip to main content

Marriage Story leads the way with six nods as Netflix dominates Golden Globe Award nominations

Jake Coyle
NEW YORK
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Golden Globe trophies are set by the stage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Dec. 9, 2019.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Noah Baumbach’s divorce portrait “Marriage Story” leads the 77th Golden Globes with six nominations including best picture, drama, and acting nods for its two leads, Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson.

Netflix dominated the nominations, announced Monday in Beverly Hills, California, with four films nominated for best film: “Marriage Story,” Martin Scorsese’s mob epic “The Irishman” and the Vatican bromance “The Two Popes” in the drama category, and the Eddie Murphy-led “Dolemite Is My Name” in the comedy category. Netflix led all companies with 17 total nominations.

“Marriage Story,” which landed on the streaming service on Friday after a three-week run in theatres, also earned nods for Baumbach’s script, Laura Dern’s supporting performance and Randy Newman’s score. The only notable category it missed on was Baumbach for best director.

“The Irishman” landed five total nominations, including best director for Scorsese, supporting acting nods for Al Pacino and Joe Pesci and best screenplay for Steven Zaillian’s script.

Quentin Tarantino’s 1960s Los Angeles fable “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” also scored five nominations, including best film comedy or musical and nods for Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. Tarantino is also up for best director.

Among the TV nominees, HBO’s “Chernobyl,” Netflix’s “The Crown” and Netflix’s “Unbeliveable” tied with a leading four nominations.

The nominees for best drama film are: “The Irishman”; “Marriage Story”; “1917”; “Joker”; “The Two Popes.”

The nominees for best comedy or musical film are: “Dolemite Is My Name”; “Jojo Rabbit”; “Knives Out”; “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”; “Rocketman.”

The nominees for best animated film are: “Frozen 2”; “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”; “The Lion King”; “Missing Link”; “Toy Story 4.”

Dean DeBlois of Aylmer, Que., wrote and directed “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” which is the final instalment in the Oscar-nominated animated film trilogy. Montreal-raised actor Jay Baruchel voices the lead character, a young Viking named Hiccup.

The nominees for best drama TV series are: “Big Little Lies”; “The Crown”; “Killing Eve”; “The Morning Show”: “Succession.”

Montreal filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallee’s Crazyrose Productions is named in the “Big Little Lies” nomination. He directed the first season of the HBO series but not the second one, however he is an executive producer on the show.

The nominees for best comedy TV series are: “Barry”: Fleabag“; ”The Kominsky Method“; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “The Politician.”

The nominees for best limited series or TV movie are: “Catch-22”; “Chernobyl”; “Fosse/Verdon”; “The Loudest Voice”; “Unbelievable.”

The Globes, with 87 voting members, differ wildly from the Academy Awards, which are decided by 9,000 industry professionals. But the press association’s choices sometimes line up with the academy’s, like last year when “Green Book” (entered as a comedy at the Globes) triumphed at both.

This year could give the Globes slightly more sway because the awards season is especially truncated. The Academy Awards are being held several weeks early, on Feb. 9, giving Oscar campaigns less time to find momentum.

But several possible Academy Awards favourites weren’t even eligible in the Globes’ top categories. Even though the press association is a group of foreign journalists based in Los Angeles, they don’t nominate international films for best drama or best comedy/musical. That ruled out Bong Joon Ho’s social satire “Parasite” (which the Los Angeles Film Critics Association voted the year’s best on Sunday) and Lulu Wang’s family drama “The Farewell,” both of which are expected to be in the Oscar mix.

In the early going, Netflix has dominated awards season. “The Irishman” last week won best film from the New York Film Critics Circle and the National Board of Review. “Marriage Story” virtually swept the IFP Gotham Awards.

Ricky Gervais will host the Globes, broadcast on NBC, for the fifth time on Jan. 5. Tom Hanks will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award. The Carol Burnett Award will go to Ellen DeGeneres.

